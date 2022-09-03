The Masked Dancer panelists: 'Pearly King keeps attacking Joel Dommett!'

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV, which means 13 new celebrities have donned eye-catching costumes in order to show off their slick moves while concealing their identity. But who's behind the masks?

Luckily, we'll have some help trying to identify the secret stars thanks to the show's star guessing panel. Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse are all back for the second series — and as Mo Gilligan was unable to return full-time for this series due to his touring commitments, his spot on the panel will be filled by footballing legend Peter Crouch. And of course, Joel Dommett is back on hosting duty with another array of snazzy suits...

We caught up with Davina, Jonathan, Oti and Peter to find out what we can expect from The Masked Dancer UK season 2...

Were you surprised by how much viewers embraced the first series?

Davina McCall: I was thinking, "how is this going to work if you can't even hear their voices? Is that going to affect how I feel about the show — am I not going to like it as much?" And I ended up at the end of the last series of The Masked Dancer last series thinking I like it as much, if not even more! The fun part for me is the guessing: all the clues will take you round and round and round. Me and Oti are literally up all night thinking — Oti messaged us at four o'clock the other morning with a picture of a celebrity going 'look at her body...'

Jonathan Ross: If I did that, I'd get in trouble! The key, though, is although on The Masked Singer we're given the benefit of hearing their voices, essentially a big part of the show is the fun of seeing all the dancers and their costumes, the way the sets are done around it, so I was fairly confident it would still be fun. But I can see why people were a bit wary — people were saying, 'what's next, The Masked Gardener? The Masked Baker?' All of which are, by the way, shows I would happily be involved in!

Pearly King has been causing trouble for host Joel Dommett (Image credit: ITV)

Peter, what was the appeal of joining the show for you?

Peter Crouch: My kids absolutely love it! They loved The Masked Singer , and I've played for lots of football clubs and for England, but the only thing they've ever asked me about is this show. They're not concerned about my football career whatsoever, but the fact that I'm working with these guys, they absolutely love it. They came to one of the shows and met everyone, they still talk about it now — I think Pearly King was their favourite, because they're quite charismatic.

Jonathan Ross: Pearly King, who's in character as a lion, basically keeps attacking Joel, so I think they've won us all over because of that!

Peter Crouch: It's very different to what I've done for most of my life, but I've said this on the show: I've been used to being a substitute for a little but at the end of my career. So I'm coming in for Mo, just trying to make an impact!

Pillar And Post are the show's first double act (Image credit: ITV)

What can you tell us about what's in store for season 2?

Jonathan Ross: This is the first time we've had a dancing duet [Pillar And Post]. So there's a couple dancing together and we're struggling to work out, are they a couple in real life, or have they been put together for the show?

Davina McCall: And then you realize how many different forms of couples there are: presenting couples, acting couples...

Oti Mabuse: The dancing has been so amazing because it's not just your ordinary, contemporary, street ones — we've had dancehall, we've had Afro, a lot of different Latin and cha cha...

Jonathan Ross: Argentinian tango!

Oti Mabuse: And a fusion of all those dances, which has been amazing.

Has Jonathan already cracked the secret of Candlestick's identity? (Image credit: ITV)

Which characters really stood out to you?

Davina McCall: I love Scissors — Scissors gave us all goosebumps.

Peter Crouch: Scissors' performance I thought was absolutely stunning, but I think Pearly King was just amazing.

Jonathan Ross: I really love Pig, Pig is amazing. Pig is so endearing, I think children will really love seeing Pig. And Sea Slug - you wouldn't think a Sea Slug could dance, but it's a really beautiful costume, really colorful, really fun, and they've got some great moves.

Davina McCall: I'm still not 100% sold on the gender of Sea Slug.

Oti Mabuse: What about Onomatopoeia? And I love Candlestick — it feels like someone we all know?

Jonathan Ross: I'm pretty sure I have them figured out.

Oti Mabuse: Stop it! No!

Jonathan Ross: I'm pretty sure I've got Candlestick right and Oti hates it when I guess them before her, she's quite unforgiving.

Oti Mabuse: I hate it! I'm like, "it's not possible!"

Oti would like to try on Odd Socks' costume! (Image credit: ITV)

Are there any costumes you'd like to try on?

Jonathan Ross: All of them!

Oti Mabuse: I'd like to try on Odd Socks. It's the sort of costume that hides you — I'm still not sure if it's a man or a woman, if they're tall or short, but when you look at the mask, they're always just so friendly and charming, warm and welcoming.

Jonathan Ross: You'd look good in that, because that's got a lot of movement. You could do a good twirl in that!

Peter Crouch: The one that freaked me out was Prawn Cocktail — when you look at the prawn, it's quite a bizarre thing.

Davina McCall: And the prawn stares at you in a really quite desperate manner.

Jonathan Ross: I could see you in the Scissors outfit, you'd wear that really well. We've got an Astronaut on the show — when I was a little boy, I wanted to be a spaceperson, until I found out how much work was involved, so I'd quite like to shortcut it all and try on the Astronaut outfit!

The Masked Dancer UK season 2 kicks off on ITV on Saturday 3 September at 6.30 pm

