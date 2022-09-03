Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5 — air date, what happens, locations, guests, trailer, episode guide and all about the 2022 series

In Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5 on BBC2, you'll spend more lazy hours with keen anglers and good pals Bob Mortimer, 63, and Paul Whitehouse, 64 , as the comedy stars sit by riverbanks hoping for a catch while treating us to their chats about life and comedic careers.

"We visit new places – the River Exe in Devon, the River Mole in Surrey, and Corrib in Ireland, that’s the furthest we’ve ever been," says Paul. "And everywhere we go, we seem to be greeted with beautiful weather."

Bob adds: "This series is actually a little bit more joyous and funnier than some of the earlier episodes and there’s much more of Ted [the Patterdale terrier belonging to the show's executive producer, Lisa Clark]."

Also making a return appearance is singer-turned-environmental activist Feargal Sharkey. "He comes on to tell us about the state of the rivers and the sewage and everything which has suddenly become quite pertinent," explains Bob.

Both Bob and Paul have suffered from heart problems in the past and their health is a regular topic of discussion in this fifth series.

"We have some heart healthy stuff every week," says Bob. "And we have Dr Anand Patel down again to give us a talk about obesity and the problems that can cause for your heart."

So here's everything you need to know about Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing series 5 on BBC2...

Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5 is a six-part series that begins on BBC2 on Friday September 9 at 9pm. After their BBC Two transmission episodes will also become available on BBCiPlayer. We'll update here with any international or US release date.

* You can currently watch all previous series of Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing on BBCiPlayer plus their Christmas specials. Here's a reminder of what happened during Season 4 in 2021 .

Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5 — what happens and episode guide

Here's our episode guide for Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing series 5 which we'll be updating frequently so make sure you check back for more...

Episode 1: Friday September 9

This fifth series see the pair head for the River Exe in Devon for their first adventure, and when Paul arrives at their countryside accommodation Bob has organised for this trip, he discovers Bob has already settled in nicely — in the hot tub!

On their first fishing outing they're looking for Grilse, also known as the ‘summer silver’, a young salmon that returns to the river after spending the winter at sea. Slim pickings on the angling front, however, is a theme of series 5. After a morning of mixed success, Bob finds a shady corner to prepare a vegan lunch for them both, using a special blend of car meat.

With no luck on the fishing front on the River Exe, the next day the pair travels to Bossington Beach on the Bristol channel to try their hand at shore fishing for the first time and Bob catches an eel! "We don’t catch many fish but those that we catch are spectacular!’ reveals and excited Bob.

Episodes 2 to 6

We'll be updating here soon so please do check in for more.

is there a trailer for Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5?

Yes there's a trailer for Mortimer & Whitehouse Gone Fishing season 5 which was recently released on the Twitter account for the show. Do take a look below..

