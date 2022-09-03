Garmin Instinct Analog, Vivomove Trend, or Austin – which watch is coming next?

This week, Garmin launched the Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music – a pair of square-faced smartwatches that we've been expecting for a long time. We suspected that the two watches were on their way when a pair of mysterious listings appeared on government websites, but our first hint came back in April, when Gadgets & Wearables published warranty information for a list of devices leaked by an authorized retailer.

At first I was skeptical about the document, as there was no way of verifying its authenticity, but most of the devices it lists have now been released, including the Forerunner 955 and 255, Vivosmart 5, and now the Venu Sq 2.

The one notable exception is the Garmin Enduro 2, which came as a complete surprise when it launched in August, with no images or specs leaked beforehand. However, the list of forthcoming watches includes a device known as the Garmin Austin, which might well have been an Enduro 2 codename. It was listed as an 'outdoors watch', which certainly fits, and Garmin managed to keep all other details about the device under wraps. I think we can cross that one off the list.

Hybrids incoming

That leaves only a couple of devices unaccounted for: the Vivomove Trend and Instinct Analog. Interestingly, it seems likely that these will both be hybrid sports watches, with analog hands that move aside to reveal a hidden LCD display underneath. If you've not used one before, they're pretty cool, and I'm interested to see what Garmin has up its sleeve.

The Vivomove Trend is likely to have a lot in common with the Vivomove Sport, which landed last year, and its siblings the Vivomove Classic and Premium. It's hard to guess how it might differ, but the name suggests it may be more fashion-focused, perhaps with fun colors like the Garmin Instinct 2.

A hybrid digital/analog field watch in the style of the Seiko Alpinist would be an interesting addition to the Instinct series (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

The Instinct Analog is particularly interesting. Until now all Garmin Instinct watches have been seriously rugged devices built for life outdoors, so I suspect that the analog version will share DNA with classic field watches . Something like the Seiko Alpinist or Bulova Hack would be a great addition to the series.

Garmin usually finishes its annual releases by the end of September, so we might not have long to wait, either.

Best Garmin watches : find your perfect training tool

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.