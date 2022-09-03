ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choudrant, LA

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders

As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project

The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Choudrant, LA
Sports
City
Choudrant, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Bossier City, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering George Larry Myers

Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest

Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Johnson
lincolnparishjournal.com

City announces water main repair

The city of Ruston has announced repairs to a water main that will put some areas without water for around six hours Tuesday. The water utilities department will be making repairs to a water main, and customers in the following streets/areas will be without water from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Teacher Feature: Wendy Dulaney helps lead Montessori-based education to a new location

Wendy Dulaney teaches upper elementary and is the head of school at Chautauqua Woods Tutorial, a nature-based Montessori school in Ruston. Dulaney has taught in Montessori classrooms for 20 years. After earning master’s degrees in English and painting from Louisiana Tech, she later fell in love with the Montessori philosophy while her children were receiving a Montessori education.
RUSTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Lee#Cougars#D
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Podcast: This week in the LPJ

Malcolm Butler talks with Kyle Roberts about his expanding role with the Lincoln Parish Journal. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAUGHTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. “Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests

CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

School of Accountancy receives $250,000 gift

Dick and Charlotte Fowler, of Dallas, have made a $250,000 gift to benefit the School of Accountancy in Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support student scholarships, current and future programming, summer research grants, and awards for publication in top academic journals. “Upon moving from Louisiana to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy