Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering George Larry Myers
Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
lincolnparishjournal.com
‘Remember’ and ‘September.’ They rhyme. Good sign.
It’s that time of year. School has begun again. Service groups are holding their first meetings of the 2022-2023 year. My Bible Study Fellowship group will gather tomorrow for the first time since May. And my Sweet Adelines chorus is gearing up for the annual competition season. Yes, even...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project
The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
lincolnparishjournal.com
City announces water main repair
The city of Ruston has announced repairs to a water main that will put some areas without water for around six hours Tuesday. The water utilities department will be making repairs to a water main, and customers in the following streets/areas will be without water from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSB approves budget, provides academic update
During Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish School Board meeting, the annual budget was approved while an academic update was provided by Dana Talley, Chief Academic Officer for the parish. The 2022-23 budget for the Lincoln Parish School Board includes a grand total of $108,252,282 which includes $61,176,901 from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
The keys to economic growth
After 30-plus years of providing leadership to manufacturing facilities across the South, I fully appreciate the value that industrial operations bring to a community. While service sector organizations and retail operations are also critical and needed in a community, there also needs to be a healthy balance of manufacturing related jobs. It’s in these manufacturing organizations that new value is created, and incremental income is generated within the community. A community that is overly dependent on the service and retail sectors can be caught just “swapping” money around with nothing new being created. This lack of new value generation within a community can lead to an overdependence on outside influences (other communities or government) which can be a dangerous path to go down over time.
Comments / 0