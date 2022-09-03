ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Weekly events

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
RUSTON, LA
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project

City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project

The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling's City Council voted unanimously during Thursday's night's monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.

GRAMBLING, LA
GRAMBLING, LA
Remembering George Larry Myers

Remembering George Larry Myers

Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...

RUSTON, LA
RUSTON, LA
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...

OUACHITA PARISH, LA
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
GSU coed arrested with weapon

GSU coed arrested with weapon

A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.

GRAMBLING, LA
GRAMBLING, LA
LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge

LPSO's Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office's Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. "Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...

LINCOLN PARISH, LA
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man's remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff's Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim's bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]

CALDWELL PARISH, LA
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police

Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]

MONROE, LA
MONROE, LA
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana

Man arrested with synthetic marijuana

A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to "get that *** dope out of my vehicle."

RUSTON, LA
RUSTON, LA
The keys to economic growth

The keys to economic growth

After 30-plus years of providing leadership to manufacturing facilities across the South, I fully appreciate the value that industrial operations bring to a community. While service sector organizations and retail operations are also critical and needed in a community, there also needs to be a healthy balance of manufacturing related jobs. It's in these manufacturing organizations that new value is created, and incremental income is generated within the community. A community that is overly dependent on the service and retail sectors can be caught just "swapping" money around with nothing new being created. This lack of new value generation within a community can lead to an overdependence on outside influences (other communities or government) which can be a dangerous path to go down over time.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday

Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.

LIVINGSTON, LA
LIVINGSTON, LA

