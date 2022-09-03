After 30-plus years of providing leadership to manufacturing facilities across the South, I fully appreciate the value that industrial operations bring to a community. While service sector organizations and retail operations are also critical and needed in a community, there also needs to be a healthy balance of manufacturing related jobs. It’s in these manufacturing organizations that new value is created, and incremental income is generated within the community. A community that is overly dependent on the service and retail sectors can be caught just “swapping” money around with nothing new being created. This lack of new value generation within a community can lead to an overdependence on outside influences (other communities or government) which can be a dangerous path to go down over time.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO