Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project
The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
Remembering George Larry Myers
Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge
Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. “Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
City of Ruston Water Utilities Department scheduled to make repairs to a water main
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to City of Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, the City of Ruston Water Utilities Department will be making repairs to a water main on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The following streets will be without water from 8 AM to 2PM: 2500-3600 North Trenton Street Llanfair Drive Frazier Road Little River Road […]
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
West Monroe tire shop owner charged with several drug and gun offenses, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured arrest and search warrants for 48-year-old Tam Van Dang’s residence located on the 100 block of Fannin Road in West Monroe, La. and his business Discount Used Tire located on the […]
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]
Man arrested with synthetic marijuana
A Ruston man was arrested Monday afternoon when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by Ruston Police. At about 2:00 p.m. on Labor Day, a RPD officer observed Gregory McConnell, 22, open his vehicle door and throw out a bottle. The vehicle traveled north on Vienna Street with the passenger door open. The vehicle was stopped and as the officer approached, the driver was heard yelling at McConnell to “get that *** dope out of my vehicle.”
The keys to economic growth
After 30-plus years of providing leadership to manufacturing facilities across the South, I fully appreciate the value that industrial operations bring to a community. While service sector organizations and retail operations are also critical and needed in a community, there also needs to be a healthy balance of manufacturing related jobs. It’s in these manufacturing organizations that new value is created, and incremental income is generated within the community. A community that is overly dependent on the service and retail sectors can be caught just “swapping” money around with nothing new being created. This lack of new value generation within a community can lead to an overdependence on outside influences (other communities or government) which can be a dangerous path to go down over time.
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Donaldsonville Walmart. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals....
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
Head of state agency arrested after drug deal led to wild chase on I-12 Tuesday
LIVINGSTON - A high-ranking state official was arrested over an apparent drug deal that led to a chase on I-12 Tuesday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was involved in the deal outside a fast food restaurant in Albany. Deputies took her into custody as a second suspect, Steven McCarthy, took off in his car.
