Both Ruston High School and Cedar Creek are among the schools in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Football Polls for the second straight week. The Bearcats fell one spot from No. 5 into a tie for No. 6 following their 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton on Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Ruston received 65 points this week and sits in a two-way tie with Acadiana for 6th place while defending Class 5A champion Zachary is the unanimous No. 1 again this week.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO