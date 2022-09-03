ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

QUICKS HITS: Midweek update for Bearcat Football

It was right back to work for Ruston football coach Jerrod Baugh on Tuesday evening for a midweek practice. Baugh’s Bearcats are coming off a tough 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton in the season opener Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. While, obviously, Baugh would...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Podcast: This Week in Panthers Football

LPJ writer Scott Boatright talks with Lincoln Prep head coach Glen Hall to recap last week and preview Friday night. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech hosts ULM in volleyball tonight

The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team returns home tonight to host in-state foe ULM in what is their last non-conference home match. The Lady Techsters (2-5) are coming off a weekend that saw them drop all three games on the West Coast while ULM (3-3) captured the title of the Molly Howard Gerwig Memorial Tournament in Houston, winning all three matches.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
State
Florida State
City
Grambling, LA
City
Cleveland, AR
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Grambling, LA
Football
Grambling, LA
College Sports
lincolnparishjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders

As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston, Creek still among Top 10 polls

Both Ruston High School and Cedar Creek are among the schools in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Football Polls for the second straight week. The Bearcats fell one spot from No. 5 into a tie for No. 6 following their 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton on Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Ruston received 65 points this week and sits in a two-way tie with Acadiana for 6th place while defending Class 5A champion Zachary is the unanimous No. 1 again this week.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project

The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G Men#Arkansas State#Browns#Oakland Raiders#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Grambling State#Tigers#Gsu Athletics
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering George Larry Myers

Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU coed arrested with weapon

A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

‘Remember’ and ‘September.’ They rhyme. Good sign.

It’s that time of year. School has begun again. Service groups are holding their first meetings of the 2022-2023 year. My Bible Study Fellowship group will gather tomorrow for the first time since May. And my Sweet Adelines chorus is gearing up for the annual competition season. Yes, even...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Memories of Katrina, part three

When I look back at that time, 17 years ago, when Kyle and I were heading out on our honeymoon, newlyweds with no idea where we would live, all I can think of is community. We have community now, and we had community then — and during trials, you need your community.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
WREG

Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest

Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. “Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
opso.net

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

City announces water main repair

The city of Ruston has announced repairs to a water main that will put some areas without water for around six hours Tuesday. The water utilities department will be making repairs to a water main, and customers in the following streets/areas will be without water from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy