Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
QUICKS HITS: Midweek update for Bearcat Football
It was right back to work for Ruston football coach Jerrod Baugh on Tuesday evening for a midweek practice. Baugh’s Bearcats are coming off a tough 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton in the season opener Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. While, obviously, Baugh would...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Podcast: This Week in Panthers Football
LPJ writer Scott Boatright talks with Lincoln Prep head coach Glen Hall to recap last week and preview Friday night. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech hosts ULM in volleyball tonight
The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team returns home tonight to host in-state foe ULM in what is their last non-conference home match. The Lady Techsters (2-5) are coming off a weekend that saw them drop all three games on the West Coast while ULM (3-3) captured the title of the Molly Howard Gerwig Memorial Tournament in Houston, winning all three matches.
Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders
As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Creek still among Top 10 polls
Both Ruston High School and Cedar Creek are among the schools in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Football Polls for the second straight week. The Bearcats fell one spot from No. 5 into a tie for No. 6 following their 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton on Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Ruston received 65 points this week and sits in a two-way tie with Acadiana for 6th place while defending Class 5A champion Zachary is the unanimous No. 1 again this week.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project
The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering George Larry Myers
Graveside Services for George Larry Myers, age 74, will be held at Northeast Louisiana. Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Chaplain Tim Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will be under the direction of. Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Ruston. Larry was born...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
lincolnparishjournal.com
‘Remember’ and ‘September.’ They rhyme. Good sign.
It’s that time of year. School has begun again. Service groups are holding their first meetings of the 2022-2023 year. My Bible Study Fellowship group will gather tomorrow for the first time since May. And my Sweet Adelines chorus is gearing up for the annual competition season. Yes, even...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Memories of Katrina, part three
When I look back at that time, 17 years ago, when Kyle and I were heading out on our honeymoon, newlyweds with no idea where we would live, all I can think of is community. We have community now, and we had community then — and during trials, you need your community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
lincolnparishjournal.com
AEP, Hillcrest students place in state writing contest
Two Lincoln Parish students recently garnered second place in the state Youth Writing Contest. Kaejha Stewart, a fifth-grade student at A.E. Phillips, and Penny Roberts, a first grader at Hillcrest Elementary, recently both won second place in their division for writing. Stewart’s fiction story, “Sisters: Life on the Run,” is...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO’s Johnston, Thor add to K-9 handler knowledge
Lincoln Parish Sheriff Office’s Deputy Dereck Johnston has recently completed the K-9 handler course at USK9 Unlimited with his K-9 companion, Thor. LPSO Major Landon Hunt had much to say about Johnston completing the course. “Deputy Johnston started out as one of the reserves and was full time, just...
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
lincolnparishjournal.com
City announces water main repair
The city of Ruston has announced repairs to a water main that will put some areas without water for around six hours Tuesday. The water utilities department will be making repairs to a water main, and customers in the following streets/areas will be without water from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
Comments / 0