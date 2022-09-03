Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Reminiscent of the “Grand Camps” of the Adirondacks, This Amazing Lakefront Home Seeks $7.975M in Salisbury, CT
The Home in Salisbury is designed for ultimate comfort and security with impeccable quality of every finish, now available for sale. This home located at 0 S Shore Rd, Salisbury, Connecticut; offering 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,124 square feet of living spaces. Call Pat Best – William Pitt Sotheby’s Int’l – (Phone: 860.307.0591) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Salisbury.
'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In Farmington Closes After 20 Years In Business
The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community. Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We want to...
trumbulltimes.com
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
trumbulltimes.com
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
NewsTimes
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
Fun Facts About Danbury’s Oldest House
If you're going about your day, you can easily overlook this house but it's significant in the story of Danbury, CT. Here are some fun facts about the Rider House in Danbury:. It's a wooden frame building, Hudson River Valley style, an early example of Federal style architectural design. It...
NewsTimes
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island closed due to complaints of trash, human waste: ‘It’s disgusting’
NEW FAIRFIELD — Litter and human waste on Blueberry Island has resulted in the official shutdown of the popular Candlewood Lake gathering spot. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper’s Office announced Blueberry Island’s indefinite closure Friday, citing unsanitary conditions on the island. The island was closed by order...
trumbulltimes.com
‘Everything got set back’: Drought hurts New Haven-area farmers while experts warn of future extremes
NEW HAVEN — Keith Vignola, owner of Vignola’s Farm in Hamden, said he’s losing more than $200 a day because he simply doesn’t have enough crops to sell each day due to lack of rain. “We lost a couple thousands of dollars between the plants and...
trumbulltimes.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
1461 Route 22, Wingdale, NY 12594 - $639,000
WINGDALE, N.Y. — A property at 1461 Route 22 in Wingdale is listed at $639,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
