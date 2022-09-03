ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Reminiscent of the “Grand Camps” of the Adirondacks, This Amazing Lakefront Home Seeks $7.975M in Salisbury, CT

The Home in Salisbury is designed for ultimate comfort and security with impeccable quality of every finish, now available for sale. This home located at 0 S Shore Rd, Salisbury, Connecticut; offering 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,124 square feet of living spaces. Call Pat Best – William Pitt Sotheby’s Int’l – (Phone: 860.307.0591) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, CT
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Fun Facts About Danbury’s Oldest House

If you're going about your day, you can easily overlook this house but it's significant in the story of Danbury, CT. Here are some fun facts about the Rider House in Danbury:. It's a wooden frame building, Hudson River Valley style, an early example of Federal style architectural design. It...
DANBURY, CT
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community

While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
GREENWICH, CT
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

