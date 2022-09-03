Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech hosts ULM in volleyball tonight
The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team returns home tonight to host in-state foe ULM in what is their last non-conference home match. The Lady Techsters (2-5) are coming off a weekend that saw them drop all three games on the West Coast while ULM (3-3) captured the title of the Molly Howard Gerwig Memorial Tournament in Houston, winning all three matches.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Bearcat JV cheerleaders
As we kick off the 2022 high school football season, the Lincoln Parish Journal wants to recognize our wonderful spirit squads for our area high schools. The young ladies that make up these squads are a huge part of the gameday atmosphere each and every Friday night in the fall.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Creek still among Top 10 polls
Both Ruston High School and Cedar Creek are among the schools in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Football Polls for the second straight week. The Bearcats fell one spot from No. 5 into a tie for No. 6 following their 25-19 overtime loss to Warren Easton on Friday night at James Field at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Ruston received 65 points this week and sits in a two-way tie with Acadiana for 6th place while defending Class 5A champion Zachary is the unanimous No. 1 again this week.
959theriver.com
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
Bastrop Rams’ guard becomes the first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history. On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Sept. 5. Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 5...
West Monroe, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Parish High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Ouachita Parish High SchoolWest Monroe High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
lincolnparishjournal.com
City of Grambling, Lincoln Prep to work together on sewer project
The city of Grambling has moved to team with Lincoln Preparatory School in what both sides consider a win-win situation for all. Grambling’s City Council voted unanimously during Thursday’s night’s monthly meeting to team on a sewer project in which a new 8-inch sewer line will be placed running from the rear of the Grambling Police Station to the new Lincoln Prep School being built on the site of the old Louisiana Tech Golf Course.
lincolnparishjournal.com
School of Accountancy receives $250,000 gift
Dick and Charlotte Fowler, of Dallas, have made a $250,000 gift to benefit the School of Accountancy in Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support student scholarships, current and future programming, summer research grants, and awards for publication in top academic journals. “Upon moving from Louisiana to...
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
‘Remember’ and ‘September.’ They rhyme. Good sign.
It’s that time of year. School has begun again. Service groups are holding their first meetings of the 2022-2023 year. My Bible Study Fellowship group will gather tomorrow for the first time since May. And my Sweet Adelines chorus is gearing up for the annual competition season. Yes, even...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Memories of Katrina, part three
When I look back at that time, 17 years ago, when Kyle and I were heading out on our honeymoon, newlyweds with no idea where we would live, all I can think of is community. We have community now, and we had community then — and during trials, you need your community.
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU coed arrested with weapon
A Grambling State University student was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found a pistol in her dorm room. How about 10:30 p.m., GSU officers were sent to Wheatley Hall regarding a dispute between roommates. A resident assistant told officers of the possibility of a firearm in one of the dorm rooms. An officer observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from a purse lying on a bed.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
City of Ruston Water Utilities Department scheduled to make repairs to a water main
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to City of Ruston Mayor, Ronny Walker, the City of Ruston Water Utilities Department will be making repairs to a water main on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The following streets will be without water from 8 AM to 2PM: 2500-3600 North Trenton Street Llanfair Drive Frazier Road Little River Road […]
MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
