ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Worcester Warriors: Owners say deal to sell club moving at "rapid pace" with three "serious propositions" considered

In a joint statement released by co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, they expressed their disappointment at the four MPs, Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean & Mark Garnier, that called for the club to be placed into administration and revealed that all deals being considered "would avoid the club going into administration".
RUGBY
SkySports

Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final

And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
RUGBY
SkySports

Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton

Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority. The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Warriors#Football Club#Saracens#South African

Comments / 0

Community Policy