Hallam Hope: Oldham player left 'seriously injured' by 'vicious assault' outside Boundary Park
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a "vicious assault" which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with "serious injuries". Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday's Vanarama National League match between the two clubs. The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and...
Worcester Warriors: Owners say deal to sell club moving at "rapid pace" with three "serious propositions" considered
In a joint statement released by co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, they expressed their disappointment at the four MPs, Robin Walker, Harriett Baldwin, Rachel Maclean & Mark Garnier, that called for the club to be placed into administration and revealed that all deals being considered "would avoid the club going into administration".
Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final
And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton
Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority. The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
Alex Hales recalled by England for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement confirmed
Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form, combined with Jason Roy's struggles and Bairstow's freak golf injury has given him the chance of an international comeback. The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, an incident...
