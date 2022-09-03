Read full article on original website
ETH at Highest Levels Against BTC Since December 2021, What’s Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has resumed its upward trajectory in recent days. This happened after the bears failed to push the price below the support level of $1,420. The positivity is also highlighted by the fact that Ethereum is trading at its highest price against Bitcoin since December 2021. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly.
Calm Before the Storm as BTC Looks Ready for a Huge Move (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin currently gives a ‘calm before the storm’ feeling, as the price has had minimal changes in the last few days. However, there are some interesting levels to watch in the short term. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. As seen on the daily chart, the price...
Bitcoin Drops to Historic Trendline but Bullish Signs Flash, Reversal Inbound? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin has been experiencing a prolonged bear market since the all-time high of $69K in November 2021. The past 24 hours have also proven to be quite a challenge for the cryptocurrency as it dropped below $19,000. Yet, the next few days or possibly weeks are likely to be critical for the mid-term future of BTC’s price.
HIVE Blockchain Could Start Mining New Crypto Assets After the Merge
Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain said it will produce various other GPU mineable coins after Ethereum shifts to Proof-of-Stake. The Canadian cryptocurrency miner HIVE Blockchain announced its August production figures, saying it mined 290.4 BTC and 3,010 ETH. The company’s equivalent BTC production was 518.8 BTC with an average hashrate of 3.70 Exahash.
Ethereum is Not Money: Arthur Hayes
Hayes believes Ethereum’s use cases as money and gas are at odds with each other. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes recently explained why he believes Ethereum does not qualify as money – whereas Bitcoin does. He touched on the deflationary economics surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge, and why...
Binance US Launches a 6% APY Ethereum Staking Service
Binance US has launched its own Ethereum staking service, with returns more attractive than those of its closest competitors. On September 7th, Binance.US announced the launch of an Ethereum Staking service, offering its users an initial annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. According to the Binance.US blog post, this new...
Bitcoin Crashes to 6-Week Lows as Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap saw $60 billion gone daily as bitcoin slumped to a 6-week low while ETH plummeted by nearly 10%. Yesterday’s brief price pump was short-lived as bitcoin reversed its trajectory and slumped below $19,000 to mark a multi-week low. The alternative coins, many of which registered...
ETH Surges 7% Daily as Ethereum Network Prepares for Bellatrix Upgrade
As the Ethereum network prepares to go through the Bellatrix upgrade, ETH price is getting hotter. The Bellatrix upgrade, which kicks off the final countdown for the Merge, is all set for today. It will essentially set the rest of the Merge process in motion, which is only days away.
Motearn: A Sustainable Move2Earn Platform With IRL NFTs
Move-to-Earn (M2E) has become a popular trend in the crypto industry. It is a model that rewards users with cryptocurrencies for engaging in health-focused activities such as walking, jogging, running, and swimming. M2E is similar to the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model that rewards people for playing blockchain games. But unlike...
Bank of Russia to Greenlight Cross-Border Payments With Crypto (Report)
Russian authorities see space for crypto in cross-border settlements. In a rather swift departure from its prewar crypto stance, the Bank of Russia is weighing in on the possibility of legalizing crypto for facilitating cross-border payments in the near future. As local news agency TASS reported, the country’s central bank...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly as El Salvador Celebrates First Bitcoin Adoption Birthday
Today marks the first anniversary of El Salvador adopting bitcoin as a legal tender inside its borders. Let’s see how it’s going so far. The small Central American nation made history exactly a year ago when it officialized BTC as a legal tender, becoming the first-ever country to do so.
UK Regulators Slam Crypto-Friendly Revolut Over Flawed Audits: Report
Revolut has not yet been granted a permanent license to offer digital asset services in the UK. UK digital bank Revolut has come under the regulator’s scrutiny for inconsistencies in its auditing process. Citing sources familiar with the matter, FT reported that the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) criticized an audit by accountancy firm BDO of an unidentified “financial services provider” as “inadequate.”
Apple Crypto Scam Had Thousands of Viewers Amid iPhone 14 Unveiling: Report
Apple unveiled the next generation of some of its products, but scammers tried to intercept and profit. Cryptocurrency scams are, unfortunately, a never-ending part of the industry, in which bad actors are trying to offer something too good to be true (usually to double one’s assets). The latest example...
TRON DAO and MasterBlox: the Future of Acceleration in Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 6th September 2022]. TRON DAO and MasterBlox are announcing plans to create a joint acceleration and incubation program to develop the TRON ecosystem. Leveraging MasterBlox’s expertise and the foundation set by TRON, projects that qualify for the acceleration program will have access to a closer relationship to build on the chain and many other special features. The collaboration aims to incentivize the adoption of Web3 technologies, assisting the new wave of tier 1 protocols built on the TRON network.
