Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman
Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman, 89, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Ida was born August 26, 1933, in Mingo, OH to the Late Milroy and Debra E. (Poland) Metz. On January 6, 1955, in Mingo, OH she married the love of her life Richard Earl Huffman, who survives.
BHS grad leads Brazil Day Festival
A Bellefontaine grad showcased her heritage over the weekend. Renee Stoltzfus led the first-ever Brazilian street festival in Cincinnati. The festival was held Sunday outside the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater at 801 Mason Place, Cincinnati. Brazil Day Cincinnati featured several different local Brazilian arts groups. The day also included music,...
Mefford, Parsell names Indian Lake Seniors of the Month
Indian Lake recently named their seniors of the month for August. School Activities and awards: Volleyball, Swimming, Softball, Meistersingers, Key Club, BPA, Science Club, Student Council, Class President, Scholar Athlete, Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast, and Youth Leadership. If I were principal for a day: I would allow pets in...
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
Lady Chiefs tennis pick up win; sweep Urbana
The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team defeated Urbana 4-1 Tuesday. The victory completes the season sweep for the Lady Chiefs. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Corynn Ryah/Kylie Johnson 6-0,6-3 2nd Doubles. Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Haylie Fleshman/Makayla Lomens 6-4,6-1 Bellefontaine travels to Jonathan Alder Thursday for a 4:30 match.
Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest
A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen
Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day
A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
Laker boys fall to Bethel; BL JV beats Houston – Tuesday soccer scores
A couple of soccer teams hit the field Tuesday. The Indian Lake varsity boys fell to Bethel 4-0. Gabe Sheppard and Colten Corcoran combined for 8 saves in goal. The Lakers host Tecumseh Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan JV boys shut out Houston 2-0. Jeremiah Gonzales scored off a Josh Rich...
Bellefontaine Park Board ready for a busy fall; approves 2023 budget (Audio included)
The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District board met Monday evening. Superintendent Kris Myers reported that youth soccer is up and running well, thanks to the work of the soccer board. Meyers also stated youth football is underway and will hold its first football game this Sunday (September 11) at AcuSport Stadium.
Suspended driver arrested on felony drug charges
A suspended driver was arrested on felony drug charges Monday just after 5 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of State Route 708 and Chestnut Street, near Spend-A-Day Marina, and observed Brandon Whitt, 35, of Sidney operating a vehicle. Authorities tried to...
