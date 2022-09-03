A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO