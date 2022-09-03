ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Center, OH

peakofohio.com

Larry Wayne Conway

Larry Wayne Conway, 64, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Respiratory and Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on March 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Everett “Slim” and Pearl Ilene (Tolle) Conway. On...
ZANESFIELD, OH
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman

Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman, 89, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Ida was born August 26, 1933, in Mingo, OH to the Late Milroy and Debra E. (Poland) Metz. On January 6, 1955, in Mingo, OH she married the love of her life Richard Earl Huffman, who survives.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen

Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest

A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County

Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day

A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Mefford, Parsell names Indian Lake Seniors of the Month

Indian Lake recently named their seniors of the month for August. School Activities and awards: Volleyball, Swimming, Softball, Meistersingers, Key Club, BPA, Science Club, Student Council, Class President, Scholar Athlete, Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast, and Youth Leadership. If I were principal for a day: I would allow pets in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
The Lima News

Police calls

500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs tennis pick up win; sweep Urbana

The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team defeated Urbana 4-1 Tuesday. The victory completes the season sweep for the Lady Chiefs. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Corynn Ryah/Kylie Johnson 6-0,6-3 2nd Doubles. Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Haylie Fleshman/Makayla Lomens 6-4,6-1 Bellefontaine travels to Jonathan Alder Thursday for a 4:30 match.
URBANA, OH

