Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Larry Wayne Conway
Larry Wayne Conway, 64, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Respiratory and Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on March 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Everett “Slim” and Pearl Ilene (Tolle) Conway. On...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
peakofohio.com
Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman
Ida Mae (Metz) Huffman, 89, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Ida was born August 26, 1933, in Mingo, OH to the Late Milroy and Debra E. (Poland) Metz. On January 6, 1955, in Mingo, OH she married the love of her life Richard Earl Huffman, who survives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
peakofohio.com
Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen
Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
peakofohio.com
Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest
A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOL-TV
Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day
A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
peakofohio.com
Mefford, Parsell names Indian Lake Seniors of the Month
Indian Lake recently named their seniors of the month for August. School Activities and awards: Volleyball, Swimming, Softball, Meistersingers, Key Club, BPA, Science Club, Student Council, Class President, Scholar Athlete, Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast, and Youth Leadership. If I were principal for a day: I would allow pets in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
Police calls
500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis pick up win; sweep Urbana
The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team defeated Urbana 4-1 Tuesday. The victory completes the season sweep for the Lady Chiefs. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Corynn Ryah/Kylie Johnson 6-0,6-3 2nd Doubles. Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Haylie Fleshman/Makayla Lomens 6-4,6-1 Bellefontaine travels to Jonathan Alder Thursday for a 4:30 match.
Comments / 0