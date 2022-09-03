Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Larry Wayne Conway
Larry Wayne Conway, 64, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Respiratory and Nursing Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on March 16, 1958, in Lima, Ohio, a son of the late Everett “Slim” and Pearl Ilene (Tolle) Conway. On...
peakofohio.com
BHS grad leads Brazil Day Festival
A Bellefontaine grad showcased her heritage over the weekend. Renee Stoltzfus led the first-ever Brazilian street festival in Cincinnati. The festival was held Sunday outside the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater at 801 Mason Place, Cincinnati. Brazil Day Cincinnati featured several different local Brazilian arts groups. The day also included music,...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
peakofohio.com
Laker boys fall to Bethel; BL JV beats Houston – Tuesday soccer scores
A couple of soccer teams hit the field Tuesday. The Indian Lake varsity boys fell to Bethel 4-0. Gabe Sheppard and Colten Corcoran combined for 8 saves in goal. The Lakers host Tecumseh Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan JV boys shut out Houston 2-0. Jeremiah Gonzales scored off a Josh Rich...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis pick up win; sweep Urbana
The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team defeated Urbana 4-1 Tuesday. The victory completes the season sweep for the Lady Chiefs. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Corynn Ryah/Kylie Johnson 6-0,6-3 2nd Doubles. Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Haylie Fleshman/Makayla Lomens 6-4,6-1 Bellefontaine travels to Jonathan Alder Thursday for a 4:30 match.
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
peakofohio.com
Two Bellefontaine women shoplift at Walmart; over $1,000 stolen
Two Bellefontaine women were arrested for trying to steal over $190 worth of items Saturday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Walmart, located at 2281 South Main Street, regarding a shoplifting complaint. Store employees caught Shannon Hook, 48, and Victoria Feasel, 24, stealing $193.56 worth of...
peakofohio.com
Single-vehicle crash leads to OVI arrest
A Huntsville woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Friday evening around 7:20. Initially, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of Township Road 31 North and Township Road 220 about a possible injury accident involving one vehicle. Deputies drove down 31...
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
13abc.com
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral
There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver charged with hit-skip crash on Labor Day
A drunk driver was charged on numerous counts after a hit-skip accident Monday afternoon just before 4 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports Ronald Coleman, 55, of Bellefontaine, was stopped at a red light on Garfield Avenue, near the intersection of Lawrence Street, when Ernest McWilliams, 56, of Bellefontaine, failed to maintain assured clear distance and struck the trailer Coleman was pulling.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
