La Salle Prep Receives $1 Million Grant; Largest Gift in School History
La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This $1 million grant represents the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history. “Students must have hands-on learning...
State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
And The Heat Goes On: Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Pasadena Until Thursday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Sunday’s high temperature in Pasadena was 107. Labor Day was predicted to hit 105. Due to the ongoing heatwave, Pasadena extended its cooling...
The Gathering Dark Group Event to Feature Aden Polydoros, Alex Brown, Olivia Chadha, Shakira Moise and Tori Bovalino
Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena will host “The Gathering Dark,” a group event on Wednesday, Sept. 7, featuring authors Aden Polydoros, Alex Brown, Olivia Chadha, Shakira Moise, and Tori Bovalino of the book, “The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror,” published by Page Street Kids.
Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Announces Completion of its $40 Million Centennial Fundraising Campaign
Standing 100 Years Strong -The Rose Bowl Stadium from Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on Vimeo. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s 501c3 non-profit organization, has announced the completion of its $40 million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and Campaign Chairman, Mickey Segal, during the recent Rose Bowl Party of the Century on the field of the iconic stadium on August 13.
School Superintendents Want LA County to Align With State on Masking
Twenty-four school superintendents, including those in South Pasadena, Monrovia, La Cañada and San Marino, signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. The county mandate...
Pasadena High School Welcomes New Assistant Principal, Bryan Henriquez
Bryan Henriquez says it is a “great privilege and honor” to become the new PHS Assistant Principal in charge of Special Education. He hopes to be an “advocate for students with special needs and their families.”. Mr. Henriquez brings a great deal of experience as an educator....
Local Dems Kick Off Countdown to November Midterms
On perhaps the hottest day of the year, eight weeks before the November midterm elections, nearly a hundred Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley Democrats, elected officials and supporters, gathered for a campaign kick-off party at Alkebulan Cultural Center Sunday afternoon. United Democratic Headquarters sponsored Sunday’s kickoff event, which saw State...
Marshall Fundamental School In-Person Tour
Marshall Fundamental Tours are open to all prospective students and their parents/guardians. School Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Felita Kealing, Marketing & Public Relations at Kealing.Felita@pusd.us or call (626) 396-5810 ext. 64093. Marshall Fundamental School, 990 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, (626)...
Newly-Formed Freedom Philharmonic to Perform Inaugural Concert ‘Freedom For All!’ at Pasadena Civic Auditorium
The Freedom Philharmonic presents its debut concert “Freedom For All!” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. The concert will feature a selection of the world’s greatest Broadway and classical music with Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, 4th movement – “Ode to Joy” – as the concert finale.
Guest Opinion | Pat Amsbry, Candidate for Pasadena Board of Education: Private School Dad Goes Public
Yes, we sent our two children to private school – guilty as charged. When we moved to Pasadena nearly 20 years ago our children were in pre-school and kindergarten ages – 3 and 5. Our realtor had ‘warned’ us about the ‘private school tax’ in Pasadena and urged us to look at properties in La Cañada and South Pasadena “for the better schools.” But we fell in love with Pasadena and wanted it to be our home, so we bought a house in Orange Heights, a wonderfully diverse neighborhood in Northwest Pasadena, and began the process of finding the right public schools for our two young boys.
Mind-Blowing Lego Creations in Pasadena at Brick Fest Live This Weekend
Brick Fest Live, a LEGO exhibit of mind-blowing creations from all over the world, will be at the Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, as part of their U.S 2022 tour. Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love...
John Muir Documentary to Air on PBS
A local documentary on the segregation of John Muir High School and the Pasadena Unified School District will get its PBS SoCal debut on Thurs., Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. and Wed., Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on KCET. “Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High...
Dominoes Train Game for Seniors
The City of Sierra Madre’s Community Services Department is hosting a Dominoes Train Game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Sierra Madre Senior Citizens Center, starting at 11 a.m. In a Dominoes Train Game, the object is for a player to play all the tiles from their hand onto...
St. Rita School: Music is the Key to Creativity!
St. Rita School’s TK class attended their first Music class of the year on Friday, September 2! They loved meeting Mr. Augustynski and the room was filled with giggles and joyful voices. They absolutely loved singing “It’s a Small World” … Great job, TK!. St....
Old Pasadena Beer Hall, On Best Behavior Since Earlier Complaints, Faces Hearing Officer Review Wednesday
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer is conducting a six-month review of a Modification of Conditional Use Permit for Der Wolfskopf, a German-themed beer hall in Old Pasadena, through a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be online and is open to the public. Modification...
SPUSD’s Food & Nutrition Department Support Students by Providing Healthful Meals
Every SPUSD department hits the ground running when students return to school, but the SPUSD Food & Nutrition Services Department really ramps it up by serving well-rounded, healthful meals at all five schools. The team serves nearly 3,100 meals daily within the District for a total of 55,783 meals to date, and it is only September!
There’s A Change in the Weather, Straight Ahead
The relentless heatwave continues today and will last through Friday when it will end abruptly and unusually. National Weather Service forecasters said the current prolonged heat wave will finally break this weekend as a rapidly weakening tropical cyclone stalls offshore and bring cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation
The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
Partnership for Awareness Presents The Effects of Intergenerational Trauma of Immigrant Families
Partnership for Awareness presents The Effects of Intergenerational Trauma of Immigrant Families on Wednesday, September 21, 7:00 p.m. at SMHS’ Webb Theatre. • How can we as a community provide emotional support to one another?. • How do we identify our self-limiting thoughts, protect our peace & encourage healthier...
