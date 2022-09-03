ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

La Salle Prep Receives $1 Million Grant; Largest Gift in School History

La Salle College Preparatory has received a historic $1 million grant from the President Carrico Family Foundation in support of the school’s newly launched CARLOW Center for Medical Innovation. This $1 million grant represents the largest one-time gift in the school’s 66-year history. “Students must have hands-on learning...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

State: ‘Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave

The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

And The Heat Goes On: Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Pasadena Until Thursday

Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Sunday’s high temperature in Pasadena was 107. Labor Day was predicted to hit 105. Due to the ongoing heatwave, Pasadena extended its cooling...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
pasadenanow.com

Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation Announces Completion of its $40 Million Centennial Fundraising Campaign

Standing 100 Years Strong -The Rose Bowl Stadium from Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation on Vimeo. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, the Stadium’s 501c3 non-profit organization, has announced the completion of its $40 million centennial fundraising campaign that launched in 2017. The energetic campaign announcement was shared by Legacy Board of Directors and Campaign Chairman, Mickey Segal, during the recent Rose Bowl Party of the Century on the field of the iconic stadium on August 13.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Dems Kick Off Countdown to November Midterms

On perhaps the hottest day of the year, eight weeks before the November midterm elections, nearly a hundred Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley Democrats, elected officials and supporters, gathered for a campaign kick-off party at Alkebulan Cultural Center Sunday afternoon. United Democratic Headquarters sponsored Sunday’s kickoff event, which saw State...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#Football Season#Water Features#American Football#College Football#Ucla#Gates C#D
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental School In-Person Tour

Marshall Fundamental Tours are open to all prospective students and their parents/guardians. School Tours begin at 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. For more information, please contact Felita Kealing, Marketing & Public Relations at Kealing.Felita@pusd.us or call (626) 396-5810 ext. 64093. Marshall Fundamental School, 990 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, (626)...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Newly-Formed Freedom Philharmonic to Perform Inaugural Concert ‘Freedom For All!’ at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

The Freedom Philharmonic presents its debut concert “Freedom For All!” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. The concert will feature a selection of the world’s greatest Broadway and classical music with Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, 4th movement – “Ode to Joy” – as the concert finale.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Pat Amsbry, Candidate for Pasadena Board of Education: Private School Dad Goes Public

Yes, we sent our two children to private school – guilty as charged. When we moved to Pasadena nearly 20 years ago our children were in pre-school and kindergarten ages – 3 and 5. Our realtor had ‘warned’ us about the ‘private school tax’ in Pasadena and urged us to look at properties in La Cañada and South Pasadena “for the better schools.” But we fell in love with Pasadena and wanted it to be our home, so we bought a house in Orange Heights, a wonderfully diverse neighborhood in Northwest Pasadena, and began the process of finding the right public schools for our two young boys.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pasadenanow.com

John Muir Documentary to Air on PBS

A local documentary on the segregation of John Muir High School and the Pasadena Unified School District will get its PBS SoCal debut on Thurs., Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. and Wed., Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on KCET. “Can We All Get Along? The Segregation of John Muir High...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dominoes Train Game for Seniors

The City of Sierra Madre’s Community Services Department is hosting a Dominoes Train Game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Sierra Madre Senior Citizens Center, starting at 11 a.m. In a Dominoes Train Game, the object is for a player to play all the tiles from their hand onto...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Rita School: Music is the Key to Creativity!

St. Rita School’s TK class attended their first Music class of the year on Friday, September 2! They loved meeting Mr. Augustynski and the room was filled with giggles and joyful voices. They absolutely loved singing “It’s a Small World” … Great job, TK!. St....
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

There’s A Change in the Weather, Straight Ahead

The relentless heatwave continues today and will last through Friday when it will end abruptly and unusually. National Weather Service forecasters said the current prolonged heat wave will finally break this weekend as a rapidly weakening tropical cyclone stalls offshore and bring cloudy skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Commission Delays Considering Removal of Portraits at City Facilities of Individuals Involved in Campaigns of Racial Segregation

The Human Relations Commission on Tuesday opted to seek more information before making a recommendation to the City Council supporting the removal of portraits and plaques at City facilities of people involved in campaigns of racial segregation in the past. “The Human Relations Commission has been dedicated to addressing and...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy