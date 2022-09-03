ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed

Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
fordauthority.com

Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack: Here’s What The Number On The Dash Means

As Mustang fans and enthusiasts probably already know, the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack (HPP) is powered by a unique variant of the 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, rated at 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, enabling the pony to deliver higher levels of boosted performance. One of the more curious details about the HPP is the plaque located on the passenger side of the dash.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com

Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video

Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com

General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles

The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
Top Speed

The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation

Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
torquenews.com

Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning

Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
