fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
fordauthority.com
Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack: Here’s What The Number On The Dash Means
As Mustang fans and enthusiasts probably already know, the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack (HPP) is powered by a unique variant of the 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, rated at 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, enabling the pony to deliver higher levels of boosted performance. One of the more curious details about the HPP is the plaque located on the passenger side of the dash.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee revealed with drag radials as second of seven Last Call buzz models
The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials. Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last...
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles
The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
torquenews.com
Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning
Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back
After two years of attempts, Ford finally got Stanley Tucker to return the first Mustang ever built in exchange for the one-millionth. The post Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
