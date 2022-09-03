Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Clubhead speed. It’s something we talk about a lot. A bit too much, maybe. But who can blame us? It’s perhaps the most important element of golf in the modern era, regardless of your ability level. And it’s why over on the Play Smart podcast, my co-host Reed Howard and I just finished a five-episode mini series where we focused each 11-minute episode on a different element of swing speed. Knit them all together, and you’ll come out a smarter, better, faster golfer.

