Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Tempers appear to flare between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel as they remonstrate with each other on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship... after the American slammed 'hypocritical' LIV Golf players for appearing at Wentworth this week
The simmering tension among the rival factions in golf's civil war reared its head in a tense exchange between Ian Poulter and Billy Horschel on the putting green at Wentworth on Wednesday. It came just 24 hours after the American and defending champion had called out Poulter among several LIV...
Here's a list of the top 24 LIV Golf money earners through the first four events
LIV Golf is halfway done with its inaugural season. The Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led series has caused plenty of discussion among the golf world in recent months, and those conversations won’t end any time soon. Many of them are about the amount of money LIV golfers earn, with winners...
golfmagic.com
Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour
Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
GolfWRX
Pat Perez’s wife throws shade on Cantlay, Schauffele’s Napa trip with since-deleted comment
Golf’s two-week off-season allows some tour pros to enjoy a well-deserved break, with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay currently spending time in the Napa valley with their partners. The four have been sharing some snaps of their adventures on their social media platforms, with Patrick Cantlay popping...
Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues
Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel calls out LIV golfers in BMW PGA field: ‘Why are you here?’
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Tuesday on the range at Wentworth was busy, but quiet. No one was keen to talk about what everyone in golf is talking about this week at the DP World Tour’s flagship event: The controversial presence of 15 LIV Golf players in the field.
Golf.com
Want to add more distance to your drives? These are the 5 steps
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. Clubhead speed. It’s something we talk about a lot. A bit too much, maybe. But who can blame us? It’s perhaps the most important element of golf in the modern era, regardless of your ability level. And it’s why over on the Play Smart podcast, my co-host Reed Howard and I just finished a five-episode mini series where we focused each 11-minute episode on a different element of swing speed. Knit them all together, and you’ll come out a smarter, better, faster golfer.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley faces backlash for comments on LIV Golf and DP World Tour tension
Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has faced opposition from a DP World Tour player over comments he made regarding LIV Golf players competing on the old European Tour. In an interview with the Sunday Times, McGinley got his shackles off and spoke openly about LIV Golf and his...
A Nevada Woman Reveals Her Huge Tips As A Beverage Cart Girl Working On A Golf Course
One job that TikTok has popularized is the "Bev cart girl." This refers to the person who drives from group to group out on the green to make them drinks and sell them snacks. At the forefront of the occupation's online popularity is Cass Holland, who has gained 1.9 million followers on the app by making videos of her experience working at Nevada's Chimera Golf Course.
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014...
golfmagic.com
This LIV Golf statistic about Pat Perez is INCREDIBLE...
After the inaugural event of the LIV Golf Series took place at Centurion Golf Club in June, Pat Perez was one of a group of PGA Tour players who wanted a piece of the action. During his first press conference at the Portland Invitational, Perez openly admitted that choosing LIV over the PGA Tour was like "winning the lottery."
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel says LIV Golf pros are hypocrites and shouldn't be at Wentworth
BMW PGA Championship title-holder Billy Horschel accused some LIV Golf players of hypocrisy as they prepare to tee it up at the DP World Tour's flagship event. Speaking to the media at Wentworth, Horschel doesn't believe that they should be playing at the Rolex Series event this week, especially as some players claimed they wanted to play less by joining LIV.
Get ready for LIV Golf/PGA Tour tensions to hit a high this week as all parties meet at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy’s thrilling victory in the Tour Championship was an absorbing end to the campaign in the United States, but golf’s season of discontent rumbles on. This week at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, the DP World Tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship — takes center stage and will feature 18 players who have all defected to the LIV Golf Series. It could be uncomfortably awkward as the moment this scribe realized I had to wear speedos in a French public swimming pool. Sacre bleu indeed.
Golf Channel
Nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player and Rookie of the Year awards announced
The PGA Tour announced the nominees for the 2021-22 Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) Monday morning. The three highest-ranked players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy – are the candidates for Player of the Year.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV rebels fly in for meeting with DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley to discuss concerns over ‘strategic alliance’
This week’s BMW PGA Championship may well be the DP World Tour’s flagship event, but it has again been the scene of much controversy. Back in 2010, players heavily criticized Ernie Els for his redesign of the Surrey track – Miguel Angel Jimenez saying, “If you had a Picasso in a frame would you say ‘Now I want to see a line there?” – and 12 years later it is again the scene of tension amongst players – this time between the 17 LIV players permitted to play, and the tour itself.
Golf Digest
In new world order, Matt Fitzpatrick wants more respect for DP World Tour and contends Euros got 'screwed' at Scottish Open
VIRGINIA WATER, England — In common with his fellow Europeans, next year reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is going to have to play in the 20 so-called “eleveated” events on a re-vamped PGA Tour, as well as finding time to support his home circuit. As of...
GolfWRX
Judge delivers split ruling on unsealing LIV contract details
More golf news has emerged from the courtroom recently, as Judge Beth L. Freeman split her ruling on a motion to seal LIV Golf’s contracts. The antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District of California and includes seven LIV golfers: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter and Peter Uihelin.
