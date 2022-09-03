Read full article on original website
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Next Generation Ford Ranger Steering Wheel Features Sensico Material
With most of its early teething issues resolved, the next-generation Ford Ranger launch is well underway across the globe, with order banks for select trims recently opening up in Europe and the Ranger Raptor headed to Australia this month, while the mid-size pickup has also launched in six Asian counties – a small sampling of the model’s 40 export markets. Now, however, we’re learning about yet another interesting feature present in the next-generation Ford Ranger – Limited trims are using Sensico material in place of traditional leather for the steering wheel.
Ford F-Series Among Top Used Vehicles Selling More Than New
The venerable Ford F-Series line of pickups – which consists of the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty – continues to enjoy tremendous popularity among new vehicle shoppers, prompting The Blue Oval to stop taking 2022 model year orders for the former back in May and the latter in April. The Ford F-Series pickups are also quite popular in the used vehicle market, earning various awards along the way. The Ford F-150 has has routinely proven to be a great value as well, experiencing smaller price increases than most other vehicles on the market. Couple that with Ford’s successful certified pre-owned program and more flexible financing options, however, and it’s really no surprise that the Ford F-Series is also among the top used vehicles selling for more than its new counterpart, according to data from automotive analytics firm Jerry.
2024 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition To Gain Peak Blue Paint Option
Slowly but surely, more details regarding the 2023 Ford Bronco are becoming apparent. As recently reported by Ford Authority, orders for the forthcoming model year SUV will not be open to new customers, meaning that only reservation holders who have yet to receive their Bronco will be eligible to receive a 2023 model. There’s also been hints of a Ford Bronco Oates trim level, as well as the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition, which throws it back to the iconic SUV’s debut 1966 model year. However, there’s one detail about the 2024 Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition that we already know – particularly, one of its available paint colors.
Ford EVs Could One Day Tow A Range-Extending Teardrop Trailer
Though the Ford F-150 Lightning boasts vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability, The Blue Oval has also explored a number of other ways to charge EVs on the go, filing patents for an in-flight charging system, portable battery packs, and a range-extending generator. Now, a company called Colorado Teardrops has completed a prototype of its new Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer dubbed “The Boulder,” which is the first camper designed to extend the towing range of all-electric vehicles such as Ford EVs.
Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back
After two years of attempts, Ford finally got Stanley Tucker to return the first Mustang ever built in exchange for the one-millionth. The post Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Feature New 6.8L Gasoline V8 Engine: Exclusive
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is set to make its debut this fall, but over the course of the past year, Ford Authority have brought you the juiciest details about the upcoming heavy duty truck range, including extensive sneak peaks at the truck’s revised exterior as well as several early looks at its interior. However, not much is currently known about what sort of powertrains will be available in the 2023 Super Duty, aside from the fact that it will not include a hybrid offering, as Ford Authority exclusively reported in July. But now, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the program that the updated truck will feature a brand new gasoline V8 engine.
GM To Offer Buyouts To Buick Dealers Throughout Transition To EV Lineup
GM will offer buyouts to operators of Buick storefronts that do not want to make the required investments to equip their dealerships with vehicle chargers and other equipment necessary to sell the brand’s upcoming EV models. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Buick brand boss Duncan Aldred...
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Put To Use By Outside Apps
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a system that may wind up allowing Blue Oval vehicles to be used by outside apps, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 17th, 2022, published on September 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0277597. The Ford Authority Take.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Pickups Could Get Rear Window Screens
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a summer venting window that could be utilized as a rear window screen on pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 14th, 2020, published on September 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11433744. The Ford Authority Take. Ford...
More affordable Lexus RZ300e reportedly being developed
If you like the Toyota bZ4X or the Subaru Solterra but you want a more premium feeling and luxurious vehicle, you will soon also be able to opt for the mechanically related Lexus RZ, initially revealed as the RZ450e. This is considerably more powerful than the Toyota and Subaru models (and also more expensive) but Lexus is reportedly working on a cheaper version of the RZ, which may feature the powertrain from one of the two non-premium models.
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
2023 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
These Old Ford Maverick Prototypes Do Not Feature Rumored 2.0L Hybrid Engine
The 2022 Ford Maverick has been a smash hit with critics and consumers alike, largely due to the fact that it’s incredibly affordable and efficient, not to mention its standard hybrid powerplant. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ford decided to develop yet another electrified powertrain for the compact pickup. However, these just-spotted Ford Maverick prototypes are not equipped with a hybrid version of the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost engine, as some outlets may be suggesting.
Here’s Our Best Look Yet At The 2023 Ford Super Duty Interior: Exclusive
Ford Authority spies have spotted numerous 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out driving around over the past several months, including an F-350 regular cab dually and a Tremor, just to name a couple, revealing some new exterior features such as bed steps and a unique “Running W” front grille for the King Ranch trim. Those same spies have also secured a handful of photos of the refreshed pickup’s interior, showing off its updated design in a variety of trims, as well as some unique features like the new single binnacle dashboard. Now, those same spies are giving us our best look yet at the 2023 Ford Super Duty interior, which unsurprisingly mimics the current-gen Ford F-150 in a number of ways.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Taking Eight Days To Turn
With 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries taking place over the entire U.S. in the past couple of months, the new EV pickup is beginning to populate our roadways, at least in smaller quantities. Regardless, consumer interest in the F-150 Lightning remains high, and that same model is also currently dominating its admittedly small segment at the moment. But as one might imagine, this high level of consumer interest, coupled with small supply, means that dealer stock is turning in a mere eight days in spite of hefty markups, according to Ford’s August sales report.
Ford’s Garage To Open Four More Restaurants In Michigan
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, India, all throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now planning on opening four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area, according to The Detroit News.
Ford Bronco Accessories Are Resonating With Customers
From the day the sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched, the reborn SUV was accompanied by a vast catalog of parts and accessories from The Blue Oval itself, as well as an array of aftermarket companies. These Ford Bronco accessories have been hugely popular with owners, prompting the automaker to pivot away from traditional performance parts to more off-road related accessories, too. In fact, the Ford Bronco accessories have already become FoMoCo’s best-selling line, hands-down, according to Automotive News.
Refreshed Ford Explorer For China Adopts Full Width LED Light Bar
In recent years, more and more vehicles are being fitted with LED light bars that extend the full length of the front and/or rear ends of those vehicles. This trend has trickled down to a number of Blue Oval models as well, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the forthcoming, refreshed 2023 Ford Escape as well. That group continues to grow, however, as the refreshed Ford Explorer built specifically for the Chinese market will also bear a full-width LED light bar up front.
