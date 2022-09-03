Read full article on original website
Here's a list of the top 24 LIV Golf money earners through the first four events
LIV Golf is halfway done with its inaugural season. The Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led series has caused plenty of discussion among the golf world in recent months, and those conversations won’t end any time soon. Many of them are about the amount of money LIV golfers earn, with winners...
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Pat Perez’s wife throws shade on Cantlay, Schauffele’s Napa trip with since-deleted comment
Golf’s two-week off-season allows some tour pros to enjoy a well-deserved break, with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay currently spending time in the Napa valley with their partners. The four have been sharing some snaps of their adventures on their social media platforms, with Patrick Cantlay popping...
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues
Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
Billy Horschel to some LIV golfers at BMW PGA Championship: 'You've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?'
DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal. American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field...
Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour
Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks
Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.
European LIV Golf rebels 'jet in on chartered flight for meeting with DP World Tour leader ahead of BMW PGA Championship to challenge PGA Tour's strategic alliance and possible sanctions for joining Saudi-backed series'
One of the biggest events on the DP World Tour is set to be the latest battlefield in the ongoing war between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. At a meeting Monday, DP Tour CEO Keith Pelley fielded questions from LIV defectors - including past European Ryder Cup team members Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia, according to reports.
Get ready for LIV Golf/PGA Tour tensions to hit a high this week as all parties meet at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy’s thrilling victory in the Tour Championship was an absorbing end to the campaign in the United States, but golf’s season of discontent rumbles on. This week at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, the DP World Tour’s flagship event — the BMW PGA Championship — takes center stage and will feature 18 players who have all defected to the LIV Golf Series. It could be uncomfortably awkward as the moment this scribe realized I had to wear speedos in a French public swimming pool. Sacre bleu indeed.
Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
Report: LIV rebels fly in for meeting with DP World Tour Chief Keith Pelley to discuss concerns over ‘strategic alliance’
This week’s BMW PGA Championship may well be the DP World Tour’s flagship event, but it has again been the scene of much controversy. Back in 2010, players heavily criticized Ernie Els for his redesign of the Surrey track – Miguel Angel Jimenez saying, “If you had a Picasso in a frame would you say ‘Now I want to see a line there?” – and 12 years later it is again the scene of tension amongst players – this time between the 17 LIV players permitted to play, and the tour itself.
Judge delivers split ruling on unsealing LIV contract details
More golf news has emerged from the courtroom recently, as Judge Beth L. Freeman split her ruling on a motion to seal LIV Golf’s contracts. The antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District of California and includes seven LIV golfers: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter and Peter Uihelin.
