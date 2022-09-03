‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Fort Lauderdale - Defense attorneys wrapped up two weeks of testimony Friday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter, making a case for mercy.Henderson Behavioral Health Case manager Tiffany Forrest says back in 2013 when she visited Nikolas Cruz's home it was chaotic at best and abusive at worst."In going there frequently, you could see there was a lot of dysfunction," said Forrest.The shooter was 14, and his widowed adoptive mother seemed overwhelmed raising the shooter and his younger brother Zachary."She felt Nikolas was being bullied at school and by his brother," she said. His mother told her, the shooter...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO