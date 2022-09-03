‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

Read full article on original website
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
NBC Miami
‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes
A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people. Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.
THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again
Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Was it murder when she shot him? Jurors can't decide in 2018 fatal shooting near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a suburban West Palm Beach woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2018. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge that Barbara James-Tolbert faced in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of Albren Banks. They...
Click10.com
Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated. Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018. Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun. It happened...
NBC Miami
Parkland Shooter Defense Barred From Blaming System Failures, But Evidence Slips Out Anyway
The defense in the Parkland school shooting trial has spent two weeks telling the story of how the killer became who he is -- and who might be to blame for that. But the judge will tell jurors the failures of others — like the school system or mental health counselors — should not be considered when they weigh life or death.
WSVN-TV
Judge set to hear motions filed by state, defense in Parkland shooter trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for the Parkland school shooter continues, as the defense continues its argument to convince at least one juror that Nikolas Cruz should not be executed. The judge was set to hear arguments on several motions filed by both the state and the defense,...
Click10.com
Judge schedules Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning show the hearing on “all pending motions” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
Click10.com
Family wants long license suspension for woman who ran red light, killing 11-year-old
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of a young boy who was killed by a driver who ran a red light were in court Wednesday. They were hoping to find out what punishment that driver will face, but it could take a while before the judge makes a decision.
Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties
A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused of shooting another woman in face
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY-Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the face. According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Iraida Munoz Rodriguez, 53, was arrested after shooting Beatriz Cobb Rodriguez in the right cheek and the rear right side of the head following an argument in the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Miami-Dade over gold chain
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in northeast Miami-Dade County.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial: Gunman's mother sought explanation for son's violent behavior
FORT LAUDERDALE — Testimony in the death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial resumed Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale. This week, the defense team for the Parkland school shooting gunman continues to call witnesses in its effort to win Cruz a life sentence without the possibility of parole. ...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat
Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
Defense wraps up 2 weeks of testimony in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial
Fort Lauderdale - Defense attorneys wrapped up two weeks of testimony Friday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter, making a case for mercy.Henderson Behavioral Health Case manager Tiffany Forrest says back in 2013 when she visited Nikolas Cruz's home it was chaotic at best and abusive at worst."In going there frequently, you could see there was a lot of dysfunction," said Forrest.The shooter was 14, and his widowed adoptive mother seemed overwhelmed raising the shooter and his younger brother Zachary."She felt Nikolas was being bullied at school and by his brother," she said. His mother told her, the shooter...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale
A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School
FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School. Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening. Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
