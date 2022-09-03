ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes

A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people. Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

THE DOC IS IN…JAIL: Delray Beach Doctor Gerard D’Ariano Locked Up Again

Second Arrest In Three Weeks For Spin Surgeon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach Doctor Gerard Dariano is back in the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Dr. Dariano allegedly violated a domestic violence […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Judge schedules Tuesday hearing in Parkland school shooter’s case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon in the case of the Parkland school shooter. Court records on Monday morning show the hearing on “all pending motions” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Judicial Complex North Wing’s courtroom 7750 at 201 SE 6 St., in Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Westglades Middle School
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties

A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused of shooting another woman in face

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY-Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the face. According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Iraida Munoz Rodriguez, 53, was arrested after shooting Beatriz Cobb Rodriguez in the right cheek and the rear right side of the head following an argument in the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Defense wraps up 2 weeks of testimony in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

Fort Lauderdale - Defense attorneys wrapped up two weeks of testimony Friday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter, making a case for mercy.Henderson Behavioral Health Case manager Tiffany Forrest says back in 2013 when she visited Nikolas Cruz's home it was chaotic at best and abusive at worst."In going there frequently, you could see there was a lot of dysfunction," said Forrest.The shooter was 14, and his widowed adoptive mother seemed overwhelmed raising the shooter and his younger brother Zachary."She felt Nikolas was being bullied at school and by his brother," she said.  His mother told her, the shooter...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School. Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening. Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy