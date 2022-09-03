Expectations are high for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 season. The addition of Russell Wilson has raised the bar in a major way as the team hopes to have found the franchise QB they have been in search of. Denver reaffirmed this belief by handing Wilson a long-term extension before he even played a game in a Broncos uniform. The franchise is coming off a season in which they went 7-10 and missed out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The Broncos have a talented collection of players and now hope to have the QB in place to take them to the top.

