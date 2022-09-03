Read full article on original website
Reid A
4d ago
Russell was decent when he was younger and could get outside the pocket (because he is too short to see over the line). Now he is older and slower, they gave way too much for him in that trade & that contract they signed is embarrassingly stupid. He is way overrated, Denver will be mediocre for years now.
13
ricky yaholo
4d ago
he will never be like he was when he was a Seahawk and after a while his scrabbling wont even be a thing. I don't think he will make too much noise with Denver. definitely not worth the over 200milion they paid for him.
4
Chuck Redford
4d ago
wish russ the best. he got pounded here in Seattle. but I agree to a point. he's beat up. if you can keep him safe he'll do ok.
3
