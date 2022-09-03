ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reid A
4d ago

Russell was decent when he was younger and could get outside the pocket (because he is too short to see over the line). Now he is older and slower, they gave way too much for him in that trade & that contract they signed is embarrassingly stupid. He is way overrated, Denver will be mediocre for years now.

Reply(11)
13
ricky yaholo
4d ago

he will never be like he was when he was a Seahawk and after a while his scrabbling wont even be a thing. I don't think he will make too much noise with Denver. definitely not worth the over 200milion they paid for him.

Reply(1)
4
Chuck Redford
4d ago

wish russ the best. he got pounded here in Seattle. but I agree to a point. he's beat up. if you can keep him safe he'll do ok.

Reply
3
 

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

The 1 unrealistic trade the Denver Broncos actually need to pull off

Expectations are high for the Denver Broncos heading into the 2022 season. The addition of Russell Wilson has raised the bar in a major way as the team hopes to have found the franchise QB they have been in search of. Denver reaffirmed this belief by handing Wilson a long-term extension before he even played a game in a Broncos uniform. The franchise is coming off a season in which they went 7-10 and missed out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The Broncos have a talented collection of players and now hope to have the QB in place to take them to the top.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gets honest on NFL dishing out Russell Wilson matchup in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no problem with the NFL scheduling Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field in Week 1. In fact, he loves it. When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, everyone knew that his return to Seattle will be one of the most-awaited games of the season. With that, the NFL didn’t even bother making people wait as they schedule a Seattle-Denver game right in the opener … and with a Monday Night Football schedule no less.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL

