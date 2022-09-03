ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Theodore Lovell
4d ago

All of these supposed explanations are just excuses for a team that wasn’t prepared to play. Face it Buffs fans your team got out played and definitely out coached. A very poor performance especially in the second half. If you can’t adapt to changes in the second half you won’t be coaching very long. My suggestion is CU either get a real head coach or scrape the program all together.

2
 

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
DENVER, CO
Karl Dorrell
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Months-long roundabout construction almost complete

20 minutes of exercise a day can help reduce risk of COVID-19, according to new study. A water main break caused a large sinkhole to form in Colorado Springs. A new shot designed to protect against the newest variants of COVID-19 are expected to be available across Colorado this week.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Northern Colorado Will Never Forget

“Where were you? What were you doing? Who were you with? on September 11th, 2001, impacted every American. While these acts of terrorism were intended to divide and conquer, Americans came together, united in a commitment to NEVER FORGET. In this spirit, Poudre Fire Authority and The City of Fort Collins are collaborating to construct a 9/11 Memorial at Spring Park. The Memorial will feature a 3,000-pound steel I-Beam salvaged from the World Trade Center gifted to PFA in recognition of nine Northern Colorado firefighters who assisted with search, rescue, and recovery at Ground Zero. The memorial will give this artifact a place of honor in our community creating a space for residents and visitors to reflect.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Driver ejected from car as it rolls 500 feet down a Colorado Springs mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in critical condition in a Colorado Springs hospital, after he was ejected from a car as it rolled approximately 500 feet down a mountain in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a call for service from...
