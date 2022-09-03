Read full article on original website
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place throughout the countryMargaret MinnicksDenver, CO
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Denver considers landmark designation for Livestock Exchange BuildingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse
SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21. Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her...
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
