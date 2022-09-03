ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September

Georgia Audubon will observe the fifth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month in September, a celebrating the connection between native plants and birds. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants. “When it comes to […] The post Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com

American Rescue Plan Act and Affordable Housing

Last week, Governor Brian Kemp announced the distribution of $62 million in awards to Georgia nonprofits to combat housing insecurity and homelessness. With the growing number of persons facing housing insecurity and homelessness, significant investments are vital to Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. Although we applaud the awarding of these funds to Georgia’s nonprofits (including some Georgia ACT members), Georgia needs long-term, sustained federal, state, and local government, and philanthropic investments for Georgia’s nonprofit affordable housing agencies.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Warnock, Walker creep toward debating in Georgia Senate race

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker may be getting closer to debating in the state's U.S. Senate race. Warnock said Wednesday that he will participate in the debate Walker prefers if Walker agrees to another forum Warnock wants, the latest turn in a monthslong debate over debates. But later Wednesday, Walker and a spokesperson wouldn't answer direct questions about whether Walker would agree to any other matchups.
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
Albany Herald

Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'

ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

