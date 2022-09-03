Read full article on original website
CBS 46
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
GPB morning headlines for September 7, 2022
Schools and services in Northwest Georgia's Chattooga County remain closed Wednesday after weekend flooding shut down the water treatment plant in the county seat. Georgia and federal officials have identified a woman who went missing in 1988 and her killer with genealogy DNA. The proposed new Otis Redding Center for...
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
Georgia doctor helping veterans with PTSD by giving them mouth guards
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia dentist is helping veterans fight PTSD symptoms with a mouth guard. Dr. Donald Moeller is a veteran himself. He experienced symptoms of PTSD like teeth clenching, headaches and insomnia. So he created a mouth guard that relieves those symptoms. “It’s quite thick so while...
Georgia police embrace community outreach to address crime
LISTEN: In the wake of a rise in violent crime, police officers across Georgia are embracing a new community outreach initiative as they seek solutions. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains. ——— Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers across Georgia are joining an initiative to improve community outreach and decrease...
saportareport.com
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
New jobs coming to Georgia after $146M investment by roofing manufacturer
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A major investment is underway in south central Georgia with a roofing company, not only expanding its footprint but helping to add more jobs to the local market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that GAF...
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September
Georgia Audubon will observe the fifth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month in September, a celebrating the connection between native plants and birds. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants. “When it comes to […] The post Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
American Rescue Plan Act and Affordable Housing
Last week, Governor Brian Kemp announced the distribution of $62 million in awards to Georgia nonprofits to combat housing insecurity and homelessness. With the growing number of persons facing housing insecurity and homelessness, significant investments are vital to Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. Although we applaud the awarding of these funds to Georgia’s nonprofits (including some Georgia ACT members), Georgia needs long-term, sustained federal, state, and local government, and philanthropic investments for Georgia’s nonprofit affordable housing agencies.
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
Warnock, Walker creep toward debating in Georgia Senate race
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker may be getting closer to debating in the state's U.S. Senate race. Warnock said Wednesday that he will participate in the debate Walker prefers if Walker agrees to another forum Warnock wants, the latest turn in a monthslong debate over debates. But later Wednesday, Walker and a spokesperson wouldn't answer direct questions about whether Walker would agree to any other matchups.
Despite its innocently furry appearance, the puss caterpillar's sting is brutal
The puss caterpillar bears a striking resemblance to Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, a fuzzy little bug that one can't help but want to touch. However, beneath its hairy surface are poisonous barbs that pack a powerful sting, which can result in days and even weeks of pain. One...
wfxl.com
Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"
If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
Albany Herald
Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'
ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
fox5atlanta.com
Man who died in 1999 identified as Michigan woman's killer in Georgia cold case
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A more than three decade old cold case has finally been closed thanks to advanced DNA technology. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say genealogy testing has helped to solve the 33-year-old cold case of a missing Michigan woman who was found dead in Georgia.
