Alisson Becker Talks Napoli and Champions League Challenges
Liverpool have had a difficult start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, with just nine points to show for their first six games as they sit seventh in the table, six points back of current leaders Arsenal and five off presumptive favourites Manchester City. It’s not the start anyone would...
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports
Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.
Talking Tactics: How did Ross Stewart’s absence disrupt Sunderland’s game plan against ‘Boro?
As Tony Mowbray discussed in detail post-match, the injury to Ross Stewart meant we had to alter our system to instead play two number 10’s in Roberts and Pritchard behind Ellis Simms, meaning we used a 3-4-2-1 system. It was clear in the first half how we would look...
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong
Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City: 4 Questions with Chris Lail of Monchi’s Men
Its a Tuesday trip to Spain for Manchester City. This time the Sky Blues take on Sevilla FC in the UEFA Champions League. I was able to catch up with Chris Lai of Monchi’s Men to help get us up to speed with all things Sevilla. CITYZENDuck: City have...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM. Lineups. How to Watch. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille. Champions...
Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
Unsuitable for Females, suitable for all
What a week! Aston Villa come back to draw against Manchester City, and now the brilliant Carrie Dunn will be speaking at the Birmingham Waterstones at 6pm on Thursday September 8th to talk about her new book, Unsuitable for Females - The Rise of the Lionesses and women’s football in England.
Andy’s Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland: Lads lack a cutting edge as ‘Boro take the points!
I don’t think he looked particularly comfortable tonight but made a couple of routine saves and an important punch from a high ball. Didn’t quite get enough on the ball for the opener, was a physical game and well suited to O’Nien. Danny Batth: 6/10. Battled all...
Talking Points: Were Sunderland naive not to recruit another striker to cover for Ross Stewart?
With Ross Stewart injured, were the club naive not to recruit cover?. I think every single Sunderland fan’s heart dropped the second they heard the news that Ross Stewart had pulled out pre-match through injury. The Scotland international has been our most crucial player since the start of last...
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
On This Day (8 September 1994): Happy Birthday to former Sunderland captain George Honeyman!
It has always seemed strange to me that George Honeyman left when he did. After Sunderland’s failure to get promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, Honeyman departed for Hull City ending his fifteen year old association with his boyhood club. To this day, I’m...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 8
Good morning - How many of you missed Champions League football? You don’t get emotion like that watching Pacos de Ferreira! So let’s revisit some of Wednesday’s best moments!. Richarlison embraces his family. Where else is there to start but here? With the Spurs Cypriot flag displaying...
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”
We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City
It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
Manchester City Win Comfortably at Sevilla, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli
So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
