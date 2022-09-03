ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alisson Becker Talks Napoli and Champions League Challenges

Liverpool have had a difficult start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, with just nine points to show for their first six games as they sit seventh in the table, six points back of current leaders Arsenal and five off presumptive favourites Manchester City. It’s not the start anyone would...
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports

Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong

Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
Unsuitable for Females, suitable for all

What a week! Aston Villa come back to draw against Manchester City, and now the brilliant Carrie Dunn will be speaking at the Birmingham Waterstones at 6pm on Thursday September 8th to talk about her new book, Unsuitable for Females - The Rise of the Lionesses and women’s football in England.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
The Return of Marcus Rashford

At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football

Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”

We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
Manchester City Win Comfortably at Sevilla, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli

So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
