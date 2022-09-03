ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has turned the page

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWzU8_0hgodw6B00

“From everybody hopping on the Wentz wagon not too long ago, to his third team now, in three years.”

That was how ESPN’s Hannah Storm introduced a feature on Carson Wentz Friday with Sal Paolantonio. Storm concluded her introduction by referring to Wentz’s career as “peripatetic.”

Paolantonio: What happened in Jacksonville? Is that something where you just discard it, bury it, make it go away?

Wentz: We just didn’t get it done. I feel like personally, I put it all out there. As a team, we put it all out there last year, but timing wasn’t ideal for that loss, that performance. But you learn from it and say, ‘I’m still confident in who I am. That’s not going to define me. That’s not going to define the season, define anything.’ We had a good season, a good team, had a lot of fun. Just didn’t get it done when it mattered.”

Paolantonio reminded viewers that Colts owner Jim Irsay called the trade for Wentz “a mistake,” saying of Wentz, “Your guy’s gotta pick you up and carry you through Jacksonville. He has to do it; not an option. Has to, no excuses, no explanations.”

Wentz: I’m not going to get into a word battle. I’m not going to let any of that stress me out. Turn the page. I felt like I gave everything I had to be the best I could be in Indy. For me, it’s ‘try not to dwell on it. How can I get better tomorrow?’ How can I be better as a person, as a teammate, as a friend, as a husband, a father? Learn from things that happened, good and bad in my past.”

Wentz expressed that when he first walked into the Ashburn building, head coach Ron Rivera said, “Just know you are wanted here.” Wentz conveyed, “In this business, we all have to have our own sense of self-confidence and self-esteem. But it is nice to hear.”

The new Washington quarterback spoke of having respected Rivera from afar and now sees his Commanders teammates respect who Rivera is and how he carries himself.

The former Eagle and Colt said when he first was with the team in the locker room it struck him that he is now one of the old guys on the team. He also admitted, “it’s been a whirlwind the last couple of years. There’s no lying about that.”

No. 11 however then added but in the last 2 1/2 years, their two daughters have been born, providing him perspective. “I am husband and dad, and THEN I play football. When I come home my (oldest) daughter runs to give me a hug; whether I threw five touchdowns or five picks, it doesn’t matter.”

Be careful Commanders fans; Carson was not saying it doesn’t matter if the throws five touchdowns or five interceptions. He was saying he sees it doesn’t matter to his daughter(s) and wife. And that gives him a better perspective on who he first is in this life.

Comments / 21

AP_000173.1b0853626fdf40ecbdac37c545bb1eea.1605
4d ago

Wentz is a good guy. As an Indy fan I think he done a great job for the first year in. Hope he has a great year. Good luck this year with your new team.

Reply
6
Related
FanSided

3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022

Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys recently lost left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December due to injury and to make up for his absence, they signed 40-year-old veteran Jason Peters to their practice squad on Monday. The question is, will he be on the field come Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? It appears the answer […] The post Jerry Jones reveals plan for Jason Peters ahead of Week 1 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sal Paolantonio
Person
Hannah Storm
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jim Irsay
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commanders#Turn The Page#American Football#Espn#Colts
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping

Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy