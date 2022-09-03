Read full article on original website
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: A step back in time
Fall seems terribly slow in arriving this year, but when it does, it becomes my favorite time of the year. The weather FINALLY cools, the Kansas State Fair is held, fall farm crops are harvested and fall mountain man retreats and rendezvous begin. A couple years ago, we attended the annual fall mountain man get-together known as a PrairieRendezvous at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, near Canton.
Inspiration from solitary: Kan. native wins prison writing award
TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.”. Tretbar,...
COLUMN: Remembering the Four County Fire
You may remember hearing about the Four County Fire back on Dec. 15, 2021. The fire devastated many acres in the counties of Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks. I remember the day vividly, despite being almost 200 miles from those four counties. It was the strangest day I can recall in my entire life living in Kansas. In Manhattan, the tornado sirens blew in the middle of the afternoon as high winds tore roofs off buildings. The power went off and I could smell something burning. I thought at first it could be the beginning of an electrical fire. However, as I stepped outside, ashes were falling from the sky, and the air smelled of smoke.
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Hays Post
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Psychiatrist: Legalized gambling in Kan. could have unintended costs
GREAT BEND — The first legal sports wager in Kansas is in the books. Last Thursday, the same day the state legalized sports betting, Governor Laura Kelly put $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on a bet made at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
Kansas Regents nominees quizzed on ‘woke’ politics, conflicts
TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson peppered the governor’s three nominees to the Kansas Board of Regents with questions Tuesday about potential of faculty indoctrinating Kansas college students with “woke” ideology aimed at advancing politically or socially liberal ideas. Masterson said a frequent question posed by...
Kan. tries to make it easier to get restricted license, but many miss out
TOPEKA — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver's licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people miss out. People who had their license suspended because they didn’t pay a ticket can apply for a restricted driver's license. But in 2021, only 1,800 of the 39,000 Kansans who qualified for that help got it. A suspended license doesn’t let someone drive at all. A restricted license allows for some errands, like commuting to work, school, day care or picking up groceries.
News From the Oil Patch: Prices surge after Russia closes pipeline
Natural gas prices surged more than 35% on Monday, after Russia announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Europe shut indefinitely. Moscow said service on the Nord Stream Pipeline will not resume until what it called the "collective West" lifts sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices jumped as much as 30% to levels 400% higher than a year ago.
La Crosse man reappointed to Kan. water board
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced appointments to state commissions. . Among the appointments was La Crosse's Jeremiah Hobbs. Purpose: Review plans for the development, management and use of the water resources of the state by any state or local agency.
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,550 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 31, to Wednesday September 7, for a total of 868,911 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 8 COVID-19 deaths since August 31, for a total of 9,027. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
