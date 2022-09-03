Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Related
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Necessary rivalries
One of the biggest high-school football rivalries in Northern Virginia is not being played this season, and that’s wrong. The Lake Braddock Bruins will not face the West Springfield Spartans. The Bruins and Spartans are members of the eight-team Patriot District. With so many teams in that league, they...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Langley takes on Fairfax
Langley High School’s varsity football team took on Fairfax Sept. 2, 2022, in non-district action, falling 38-7 to drop the squad’s record to 1-2. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
sungazette.news
High point for 2022 Arlington home sales seems to have passed
The median single-family home-sales price in Arlington at the end of the year is expected to be about 9 percent lower than in the heat of summer, as the market continues to rebound to normal seasonality after COVID. In their recently released mid-year forecast, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors...
sungazette.news
Fall art exhibition prepped for Vale Schoolhouse
ValeArts will exhibit more than 175 original works of art as part of “Fresh Paint,” its fall art show, running Sept. 23-25 at the historic Vale Schoolhouse, 3124 Fox Mill Road in Oakton. Realism, abstracts, landscapes and still-lifes will be among the genres featured as part of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Vienna scores success in targeting stop-sign-runners
A four-week enforcement effort by the Vienna Police Department has, town officials hope, put a dent in a rising level of stop-sign violations in the town. The enforcement effort resulted in citations for 291 violations for not stopping at stop signs, stop lights and flashing red lights, plus 74 other traffic violations, following a “noticeable uptick” in stop-sign violations throughout the town.
sungazette.news
New MPA exhibition focuses on art educators
McLean Project for the Arts will open its fall exhibition – “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” – on Sept. 16, with an opening reception slated for Sept. 22 and an artist talk planned for Oct. 13. The exhibition includes the work of artists and educators from institutions...
sungazette.news
Open house set for teen center in Vienna
The Vienna town government’s Club Phoenix Teen Center will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, located at the Vienna Community Center. “Parents, families and friends can explore the space and the programs that await local teens in their free time . . . in this safe and structured environment,” town officials said.
sungazette.news
CARE packages from Arlington dispatched to namesake ship
Sailors and Marines aboard the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington recently received CARE packages – totaling more than 500 pounds – due to a local effort. The initiative was conceived by the USS Arlington Community Alliance, which has supported the ship and its personnel since its commissioning nearly a decade ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Data: Fairfax single-family market already has peaked for 2022
The typical seller of a Fairfax County single-family home probably would have done best by finding a buyer in late spring, but condo owners can still cash in for top dollar if they hurry, according to new housing-price projections. The median single-family home-sales price in Fairfax County at the end...
sungazette.news
GOP to look at endorsing candidates, bonds
The Arlington County Republican Committee later this month is likely to consider whether to endorse any candidates for local office, and whether to support any of the six bond referendums, totaling a half-billion dollars, on the local ballot this year. A Sept. 6 e-mail to the party’s rank-and-file asked individuals...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: How’d the candidates do?
My pages of notes from last night’s Arlington County Civic Federation candidate forum have piled up, and I will massage them into news coverage in a timely manner. (As I said to a certain someone on prom night: “Do you want it done fast or do you want it done right? I can give you one or the other but I’m not capable of both.” True when it comes to providing news coverage, as well.)
Comments / 0