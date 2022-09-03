Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Join a Discord Server
To get the full Discord experience, joining fun servers is the key. In fact, a server is what separates it from the rest of messaging apps. It has text and voice channels, where you can add roles, stickers, and even bots. If you’re just starting out on Discord, it can...
technewstoday.com
How to Make VirtualBox Full Screen
By default, the Virtual Machine (VM) screen on the Oracle VirtualBox does not occupy the entire screen. So, operating the system can be quite uncomfortable, especially if you need to read some texts. VirtualBox includes a full-screen option, which increases the windows size. Nevertheless, it does not change the VM...
technewstoday.com
Fix: “Media Format not Supported” Twitch Error 4000
Sometimes you might encounter an error while trying to watch a stream on Twitch that says error #4000. This usually means that Twitch servers cannot communicate with your browser to pass information, and as a result, you can’t watch the stream. It is mainly caused by browser errors, but...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Folder Access Denied in Windows?
The error message “Folder access was denied in Windows” can occur when you are trying to open, copy or view the contents in any given folder either on your PC or external drive. Windows has a built-in data-protection system that will decline access if the incorrect folder or administrative rights are not established.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Pin a Folder to Quick Access?
Quick Access is a star-shaped icon located on the sidebar of the file explorer. It is a feature built into Windows’s file explorer that allows users to quickly navigate to the desired folder or a file on their device. Instead of browsing through numerous folders and looking through files...
technewstoday.com
How to Perform Hardware Clean Boot in Windows
Clean boot is a type of boot in which all non-essential services and programs are turned off. This allows you to determine whether any of the disabled programs are causing any system error. While the procedure is simple, you must first do some preliminary work before performing a Hardware Clean...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete LastPass Account
LastPass used to be a free and accessible password manager. But all of that changed in March of 2021. Now, if you want your data to sync to other devices, like your PC or phone, you’ll need to get the premium plan. So, if for this or any other reasons, you no longer want to continue using LastPass, you can either export passwords to another password manager or delete your account.
technewstoday.com
How to Change Lock Screen Timeout in Windows? (3 Possible Ways)
A lock screen helps protect your computer from intruders while you are busy doing some other work. However, it can be inconvenient if your lock screen appears too fast or too slow. In some cases, you can set a longer timeout if you are tired of entering your password so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Fix the Device is Not Ready in Windows
The Device is not ready error appears when you are either trying to initialize an external drive or can’t access it. This is mainly due to your USB drivers not working properly or problems with the device itself. Old external HDD or USB drives frequently experience this issue. While...
From the Apple Watch Ultra to the Dynamic Island, these are the coolest things Apple just unveiled
At Apple's "Far Out" event, the firm unveiled a handful of exciting new gadgets and features, from a rugged Apple Watch to tech that detects car wrecks.
technewstoday.com
FIX: INVALID_KERNEL_HANDLE Error In Windows
The BSOD error INVALID KERNEL HANDLE indicates that an invalid or protected handle was passed to NtClose. Usually, faulty hardware or corrupted OS files are the major cause of this particular blue screen error. Besides this, wrong entries in the registry or failed Windows update may be why you are...
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Edit Video on iPhone (Step-By-Step Guide)
While iPhone is known for its exquisite video capturing and shooting features, most of us are unknown of the video editing side of the device. If you are a beginner and want to edit videos for simple social media posts, iPhone has all the features to help you do just that.
technewstoday.com
Group Messages Not Working on Android? Try These Fixes
With one billion downloads, Google Messages is one of the most popular Messaging apps for most Android users. One of the stand-out features that make this app so popular is Group Messaging. However, this service is far from perfect and has some bugs and glitches. If your messenger app is...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix BUGCODE_NDIS_DRIVER Error on Windows?
The BUGCODE_NDIS_DRIVER error can be tricky, especially if it’s pervasive and stops you from accessing your computer. How you fix it depends on what kind of access you still have to your machine. If it’s automatically shutting down every time you try to access it, you may have to solve it in BIOS with a more complex solution. If you still have access to Windows, however, the fix may be a little easier to implement.
technewstoday.com
How to Look up for Hardware Id on Your PC
Hardware ID is a unique identifier for your devices that your system uses to match it to its driver. You can use this value to check for a specific device on the internet or official websites if you need to update its driver or troubleshoot any issues with its software.
technewstoday.com
Fix: KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR For win32kfull.sys, ntfs.sys, srv.sys Files On Windows
The KERNEL_DATA_INPAGE_ERROR bug check, which has a value of 0x0000007A, indicates that kernel data from the page file couldn’t be read into memory. This BSOD is most often the result of a faulty drive. For instance, when you see ntfs.sys (the NT File System Driver), or srv.sys (the legacy SMB 1.0 Server driver) as the cause, this indicates I/O malfunctions with the drive.
technewstoday.com
Streaming Live on Facebook? Here’s How to Do It
With the launch of the “Live” in August 2015, Facebook officially jumped into the streaming bandwagon. Initially, this feature was only limited to influencers and public figures. But, as the media world evolved, anyone with a Facebook account can go live with their friends. Facebook Live allows you...
technewstoday.com
How to Merge Partitions on Windows?
You can create partitions on a storage device mounted on your computer to categorize and store your data. For instance, you can create a partition different from your system partition to manage all your games. It would be super helpful in preserving your system partition in case any game files corrupt the situated partition.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Event Tracing Fatal on Windows
An Event Tracing Fatal error on your Windows computer might sound like a severe problem – and sometimes it is. This error has a few potential causes, some of which might require you to replace specific faulty hardware components. However, you can do many things before taking that action to ensure the problem isn’t related to corrupted software or outdated drivers.
technewstoday.com
How to Change the Language on Hulu (Step-by-step Guide)
Since Hulu is US based app, most of its content is in the English Language by default. But, if you are not proficient in English, the language barrier could be a stumbling block for your streaming experience. So, you might have to change the video language. Although you might not...
Comments / 0