The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
How to lose fat and gain muscle
If learning how to lose fat and gain muscle were easy, everyone would do it. Unfortunately, it’s not a straightforward concept, with the methods used to achieve either objective often working at odds with one another. In the simplest of terms; muscle gain usually requires a calorie surplus where...
How To Perform Reps for More Muscle Growth
The simple answer to the questions above is yes, by learning how to perform reps for more muscle growth. Because you shouldn’t only exercise with good form but should also take advantage of small but effective stimuluses to help you build muscle. Jeff Cavaliere, pro athlete and physical therapists,...
How to Build Great Glutes and a Massively Strong Lower Body with the Zercher Squat
Time to add to your training knowledge and learn how and why to use the Zercher Squat. The Z Squat is a lesser-known type of squat that involves holding the barbell in the crook of the arms, out in front of the body. It is popular with Strong(wo)men and it...
How to Target Your Lower Abs and make them Visible
“If you have lower belly fat or you are just soft in that area, you might be wondering how to target your lower abs and get visible lower abs. In this video, I am going to show you that not only yes, you can preferentially target the lower abdominal muscles, but how to do so in the most effective way possible. With three simple exercises (plus a bonus exercise) and some tips on how to do them, you will be well on your way to sculpting your lower abs.”
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease
It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
Which exercise burns belly fat? Here’s what the science says
We dispel fitness myths and answer the common question, ‘Which exercise burns belly fat?’
Abs 101 – The Best Step by Step Six Pack Plan (Targets every Area)
Welcome to the best step by step six pack plan. This guide from Jeff at Athlean X will help you to improve your abs and build a six pack. “If you want to get abs then this is the video you need to watch. Here I will break down for you everything you need to know about getting a six pack fast and how to construct your ab workouts in order to waste no time in doing so. It starts with the anatomy of the abdominal muscles and realizing that a complete core is not just the abs. You need to hit a few other key muscles if you want to get your core to look the best it can.”
How to Get Stronger Without Getting Bigger
Discover how to get stronger without getting bigger by following the advices from Adam Sinicki. Sinicki is known online as “The Bioneer.” He is a health and fitness writer, a personal trainer and has gathered almost half a million subscribers on his YouTube Channel. He knows that some...
Trainers Reveal the Shortest Time You Need to Hold a Plank in Order to Still See Results
When many people imagine building muscle and gaining core strength, they picture utilizing a gym membership or an at-home gym. But you can still prioritize your fitness even without the use of various machines! Whether you don’t have a gym membership, stay in hotels for work or live in a small space, there are still excellent ways to stay in shape with bodyweight exercises. And the best part? There's no equipment required.
5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl (Build Muscle Now)
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
How to Build Muscle: Upper Lower Body Split Program
How to build muscle? This upper lower body split program should help you with that. It is not straightforward and easy at all. There are many factors to consider, from what you are eating, to genetics, and also the amount of training and what type. A hypertrophy program is designed...
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
What is a diet plan for high cholesterol?
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
8 Best Bodyweight Exercises
Add these best Bodyweight Exercises into your training. Jeff from Athlean X has chosen his 8 favourites. Check them out. “With so many bodyweight exercises to choose from, picking the 8 best was certainly a challenge. That said, in this video I show you the 8 best bodyweight exercises you can do and how you can cover all the major muscles in your body with them.”
Beginner’s Guide to A Six-Pack – Eating and Training Tips
It is rare to find someone who doesn’t want a flat belly and, perhaps, show up the abs. If that is you, look no further. This is the beginner’s guide to a six-pack. Find out what you need to do, what to eat and how to train. In...
