York News-Times
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
York News-Times
City takes hail repair bids, roofs to cost $3 million
YORK – The city has signed off on two bids for replacing roofs on city-owned buildings that were damaged during this past summer’s damaging hail storm. “We have hail damage and insurance coverage,” explained York City Administrator Sue Crawford. “The city only has to pay the $5,000 deductible. We also worked with the insurance company, when looking at these bids, in order to get the most complete service and the lowest costs.”
York News-Times
York High School addressing alleged threat
YORK – Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, York High School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew confirmed that a situation in being looked at in which an alleged threat was made against the York High School institution, students and staff. “We had a student bring in a note found in a restroom that...
York News-Times
Central City man accused of stealing vehicle in York
YORK – A 55-year-old Central City man is accused of stealing a vehicle and other items in York, back in April. Hugh Riley is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, and criminal mischief with a value between $501-$1,499 – in the first of two separate cases.
York News-Times
Dukes handle Patriots in tennis 7-2
YORK – The York Dukes took to their home tennis courts outside York High School for the first time this season Tuesday, as they welcomed Adams Central to town. York played the role of the ungrateful host, taking two of three doubles matches and five of six singles matchups to cruise to a 7-2 win in the dual.
York News-Times
Dukes comeback falls short as Milford holds on for 7-5 win
YORK – Both teams scored four runs over the last two innings and both teams each had big home runs over those final two frames. The difference was in the top of the first, when the Eagles were the beneficiaries of two hit batters and three York errors to take a 3-0 lead.
York News-Times
Dukes prep for road trip to Bennington
YORK – The York Dukes are off to a 2-0 start on the gridiron this year, but they’ll face by far their stiffest test of the season Friday night when they hit the road to take on Class B No. 1, defending state champion Bennington. To that end, it’s been vital for York to take full advantage of a practice week shortened because of Labor Day.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 8
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
The Centennial Bronco passing attack woke up Friday night at Tekamah-Herman after a sluggish start in the season opener, and the play of Lane Zimmer was a big reason why. The senior wideout snagged five passes for 188 yards and a trio of touchdowns in a 40-7 win over the Tigers. His scoring receptions covered 35, 32 and 68 yards. Defensively, Zimmer recorded three tackles for the Broncos.
York News-Times
Plans made for county assessor vacancy
YORK – Plans have been made regarding how to move forward with the position of county assessor which is now vacant due to last week’s retirement of Ann Charlton. The commissioners discussed how they were going to move forward, as it is the county board’s responsibility to fill that position within 45 days.
York News-Times
County takes money from inheritance fund to provide tax relief
YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to take $1,250,000 from the county’s inheritance tax fund in order to meet lid requirements and provide tax relief in the 2022-23 budget. Last week, the commissioners met with department heads and elected officials to painstakingly go through each individual...
York News-Times
First semester at York University begins
YORK – There is an undeniable charge of excitement in the air on the campus of York University as the first semester (as a university) has started. Major renovation projects are wrapping up, new banners and signs continue to appear around campus, faculty, staff, and administration are settling into new offices, athletic teams are getting in gear, and best of all…students are back.
York News-Times
Stromsburg heritage remembered
STROMSBURG -- Festivities continue for the town of Stromsburg as the community celebrates 150 years of its Swedish heritage. On Sunday, families gathered in the downtown square for a community picnic and live music by Birdfoot. The classic chips and hot dog meal was served by the Economy Hometown Market...
York News-Times
Slammers take two of three at Boone Central
ALBION – The Polk County Slammers took to the diamond for a trio of softball games at the Boone Central Invite on Saturday. Polk County opened with a 3-2 win over Pierce and fell to Centura-Central Valley 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-4 win over the host Cardinals to cap a 2-1 day and move to 10-4 on the season.
York News-Times
Nebraska Christian edges Heartland 21-20
CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies and Nebraska Christian Eagles battled each other until the final seconds Friday night, but when the clock hit triple zeros it showed the hosts held the slimmest of leads in a 21-20 win. Nebraska Christian broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in...
York News-Times
Maintenance / Custodian
Heartland Community School in Henderson, Nebraska is seeking motivated individuals for the following position:. A Maintenance / Custodial position is available at Heartland Community Schools. Hours for the position are from 8:00AM - 4:30PM year round. Duties would include general cleaning and maintenance of classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, and offices, Changes...
York News-Times
Broncos and Panthers spend Labor Day weekend in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos and the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers joined six other teams at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday. The Panthers went 1-2 as they lost to a pair of rated teams from both Class B and Class C in Northwest (11-6) and Malcolm (10-2). The FCEMF win...
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
York News-Times
Cougars hit half century mark in first quarter en route to 74-16 win
STROMSBURG – The Class D1 No. 2 Cross County Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter Friday night as they improved to 2-0 with a 74-16 shellacking of Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The Cougars racked up 300 yards on the ground as 13 players toted the pigskin at least...
