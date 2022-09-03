Colorado has some fantastic shopping options when you want to buy top name-brand merchandise at the best price possible. For some people shopping is a disease that dominates their thoughts and desires. For others, it's just a matter of therapy and enjoyment. It makes them feel better about themselves and about life. Still, for others, shopping is as unpleasant as an in-grown toenail on both feet at the same time while standing barefoot in a cactus patch.

15 HOURS AGO