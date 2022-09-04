ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Two Nabbed For Burglary Of Long Island Home, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Two people were arrested for alleged burglary after a Long Island resident came home to find a woman walking out of her house with her personal belonging and jumped in a vehicle with a man and made a getaway.

The burglary took place in Levittown around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Violet Lane.

According to detectives, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown woman walking out carrying some of her personal property.

The woman kept walking across the street, and entered the passenger side of a white four-door sedan driven by an unknown man and the two fled, Nassau County Police said.

During an investigation, it was determined that the woman's belongings had been sold but detectives were able to recover the victim’s property and that led to the arrest of both suspects.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, detectives located both suspects and arrested Cristina L. Carella, age 31 of Levittown, and Kyle Howell, age 28, of Westbury, police said.

Each was charged with burglary and grand larceny.  Carella was additionally charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief for an incident that took place in Hicksville in January, police added.

Both will be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hempstead.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbury, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Hicksville, NY
Westbury, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Levittown, NY
Levittown, NY
Crime & Safety
Herald Community Newspapers

Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police

Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
MONTAUK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Burglary#Nassau County Police
longisland.com

Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MELVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
NEWARK, NJ
longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney has announced the indictment of Treyvius Tunstall, a 22-year-old man accused of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, after he allegedly attacked an employee and customers inside, as well as in the parking lot, of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died

A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy