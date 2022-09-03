ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrenshall, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota

Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Wrenshall, MN
boreal.org

Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted

Photo: Even a modest warming will impact the Minnesota Northwoods, according to a University of Minnesota climate study. For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in

Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week. The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farm#The Eggs#Airbnb Rentals#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Airb N Bawk#Mpr News
B105

Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12

Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Northland forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 7, 2022. It is going to be warm over the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to increase through Thursday with forecasted highs near 90 in some parts of the region. The caveat to that is we are expecting more smoke from the fires out west to filter the sun mainly on Thursday. It's possible that with the increase in smoke aloft, we might have difficulty reaching the forecasted high temperatures. Please check back often as the forecast may change. By late Thursday, a cold front is expected to move through the region bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms. The slow moving front will continue through the area into Saturday with showers mainly over NW Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop to near normal for the remainder of the week.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
FOX 21 Online

“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Sunshine continues, trending warmer

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 6, 2022. Patchy morning fog gives way to mostly sunny skies today and Wednesday. Clouds, showers, and storms return to the forecast Thursday and a few may be strong or severe. Temperatures will trend warmer today and level off on Wednesday. Very warm Thursday. Highs today 68 to 82 degrees. Wednesday morning lows will be 48 to 60 and highs will be 70 to 82. Thursday morning will bring low temps of 50 to 65 degrees, afternoon highs 78 to 90 degrees.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman

Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
cbs3duluth.com

Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault

CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
TOWER, MN
B105

Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?

It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy