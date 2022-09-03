From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 7, 2022. It is going to be warm over the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to increase through Thursday with forecasted highs near 90 in some parts of the region. The caveat to that is we are expecting more smoke from the fires out west to filter the sun mainly on Thursday. It's possible that with the increase in smoke aloft, we might have difficulty reaching the forecasted high temperatures. Please check back often as the forecast may change. By late Thursday, a cold front is expected to move through the region bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms. The slow moving front will continue through the area into Saturday with showers mainly over NW Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop to near normal for the remainder of the week.

DULUTH, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO