'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Weekend talks produce no deal; nursing strike looms in Minnesota
Preparations for a three-day hospital nursing strike in the Twin Cities and Duluth next week have flooded the Minnesota Board of Nursing with temporary licensing applications. The board has received 7,604 permit applications since June 6, largely from replacement nurses around the country receiving high-dollar offers to work in the affected hospitals next week. That is seven times more applications than during the same time last year.
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted
Photo: Even a modest warming will impact the Minnesota Northwoods, according to a University of Minnesota climate study. For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests.
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in
Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week. The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine,...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12
Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
Drivers Rescue Minnesota Family Who’s Car Was Underwater
In case of an emergency, most of us would hope that we would stop and help, thankfully for a mother from McGregor and her two children some good samaritans did just that saving their lives in a terrifying situation on the side of a road. 21-Year-old Trent Lachance who is...
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
Northland forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 7, 2022. It is going to be warm over the next couple of days. Temperatures are expected to increase through Thursday with forecasted highs near 90 in some parts of the region. The caveat to that is we are expecting more smoke from the fires out west to filter the sun mainly on Thursday. It's possible that with the increase in smoke aloft, we might have difficulty reaching the forecasted high temperatures. Please check back often as the forecast may change. By late Thursday, a cold front is expected to move through the region bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms. The slow moving front will continue through the area into Saturday with showers mainly over NW Wisconsin. Temperatures will drop to near normal for the remainder of the week.
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
Sunshine continues, trending warmer
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 6, 2022. Patchy morning fog gives way to mostly sunny skies today and Wednesday. Clouds, showers, and storms return to the forecast Thursday and a few may be strong or severe. Temperatures will trend warmer today and level off on Wednesday. Very warm Thursday. Highs today 68 to 82 degrees. Wednesday morning lows will be 48 to 60 and highs will be 70 to 82. Thursday morning will bring low temps of 50 to 65 degrees, afternoon highs 78 to 90 degrees.
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault
CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
