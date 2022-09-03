Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Related
MLB
Refocused India back to doing what he does best
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Back on Aug. 11, after he was hit by a pitch on his lower left leg, Reds second baseman Jonathan India was airlifted from an Iowa cornfield to a hospital when his injury appeared more serious. Two weeks ago in Philadelphia, India had to be taken out of a game because of the lingering pain in the same leg.
MLB
Down the stretch, Rogers setting tone for '23
PHILADELPHIA -- There isn't enough time left for Trevor Rogers to salvage his overall 2022 numbers. But there is plenty of opportunity for him to set the tone for his '23 season. Rogers continued to do exactly that on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, despite the Marlins' 4-3 loss...
MLB
Dodgers' magic number down to 6 after win over Giants
LOS ANGELES -- Last season, Clayton Kershaw was expected to be a big part of the Dodgers’ postseason plan. But a forearm injury, which he suffered in his last regular season start, ultimately ended his season, forming a huge hole in the Dodgers’ rotation. Though the postseason is...
MLB
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Salvy delivers KC's walk-off stunner vs. Guardians
KANSAS CITY -- When Kyle Isbel took the first 100 mph cutter he saw from Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase for ball one in the ninth inning, a chant began to trickle through the crowd at Kauffman Stadium. “Three more balls,” fans scattered along the first- and third-base sides yelled.
MLB
Mets restore order atop NL East in DH sweep
PITTSBURGH -- Once again, reports of the Mets’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. Between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at PNC Park, Mets starter Chris Bassitt went out of his way to reference the idea (which he called “obviously a little extreme”) that the Mets’ three-game losing streak marked the beginning of an irrepressible spiral. The reality is much different, as Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and a resurgent offense demonstrated throughout a doubleheader sweep.
MLB
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
MLB
Giants slug 5 homers to end skid vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- On a night when temperatures soared into the upper 90s, the Giants fittingly leaned on their firepower to beat the Dodgers for the first time since June 12. The Giants matched their season high by hammering five home runs, including two by newly acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson, to roll to a 7-4 series-opening win on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble
OAKLAND -- Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset. Strider again showed his resolve while...
MLB
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
MLB
Waldichuk walks none, gets better feel in 2nd start
OAKLAND -- For as electric as Ken Waldichuk looked in his Major League debut last week, the left-hander came away from that outing in Washington, D.C., with a clear idea of what he could improve on. Command was the main area Waldichuk needed to address. Battling expected nerves in that...
MLB・
MLB
Toglia's first Coors homer is fun now, fuel for next year
DENVER -- Rockies switch-hitting callup Michael Toglia realizes next year, when he will compete for his first Opening Day roster spot, is “a long ways away.” But days like Wednesday make counting the days pleasurable. Toglia launched an RBI double and his first Coors Field home run, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'Scratching and clawing,' Astros rise up, walk off
HOUSTON -- All that mattered to Astros manager Dusty Baker was that his team found a way to win a game Wednesday night, which pushed the club one step closer to clinching the American League West title and provided good vibes heading into an off-day. A closer look reveals that...
MLB
Nats pitcher's key to success? His ballpark photo album
ST. LOUIS -- Erasmo Ramírez walked toward home plate at an empty Citi Field three hours before first pitch on Saturday afternoon. He stood behind the dish and raised his phone to snap a photo. Then, he stepped into the batter’s box -- once from the right, once from the left -- and looked toward the outfield.
MLB
After tough trip, Brewers remain confident in playoff hopes
DENVER -- On Aug. 3, the Brewers were atop the National League Central standings, 1 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. After an 8-4 loss to the Rockies on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, Milwaukee (71-65) found itself 9 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the division and four games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
MLB
Assad one of many 'difficult decisions' on Cubs' horizon
CHICAGO -- Cubs fans are hoping for an offseason full of reports about impact free-agent pursuits and blockbuster trades. With a month left on this season's schedule, Chicago is getting a head start on more nuanced decision-making. Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, has called it one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Hernández finding himself in the bullpen
KANSAS CITY -- When Carlos Hernández threw two scoreless innings a week ago against the Padres, keeping the Royals in a one-run game, he looked like the pitcher the Royals wanted to see when they transitioned him to the bullpen in the second half of 2022. Hernández pounded the...
MLB
Waters hits first homer, wins $100 bet with Greinke
KANSAS CITY -- Drew Waters knew the ball was gone as soon as he made contact Monday night. He dropped his bat and watched as it soared 400 feet into the Royals’ bullpen at Kauffman Stadium for his first career home run. And then he looked for Zack Greinke,...
MLB
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB・
MLB
'Outstanding' Sosa backs Thomson's hunch
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson played his latest hunch on Wednesday night. The Phillies' interim manager started energetic Edmundo Sosa at shortstop for a second consecutive game. And for a second straight night, Philadelphia won; in the 4-3 victory over Miami at Citizens Bank Park, Sosa went 3-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs.
Comments / 0