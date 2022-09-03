ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Recently retired Rexburg principal has a knack for names and music

Newly-retired principal Scott Shirley was known for having a musical instrument in his hands and playing for his students at Lincoln Elementary School in Rexburg. | Courtesy Amber Wolford REXBURG - There's a common theme when people talk about Scott Shirley, who recently retired as principal... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
REXBURG, ID
spotonidaho.com

IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 6 at 5:12 p.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck...
POCATELLO, ID
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls

Courtesy Ball Ventures IDAHO FALLS - Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)

#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

