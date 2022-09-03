Read full article on original website
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
Recently retired Rexburg principal has a knack for names and music
Newly-retired principal Scott Shirley was known for having a musical instrument in his hands and playing for his students at Lincoln Elementary School in Rexburg. | Courtesy Amber Wolford REXBURG - There's a common theme when people talk about Scott Shirley, who recently retired as principal... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches...
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 6 at 5:12 p.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck...
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls
Courtesy Ball Ventures IDAHO FALLS - Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What...
New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)
#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
Adam Edie | Bingham County Jail BLACKFOOT - A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department,...
