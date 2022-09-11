ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

The Associated Press

Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are moving toward a showdown on an abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Debate is expected to restart Thursday with a final vote looming after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed the day before — one up to six weeks into a pregnancy and another up to 20 weeks after conception.
