COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are moving toward a showdown on an abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Debate is expected to restart Thursday with a final vote looming after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed the day before — one up to six weeks into a pregnancy and another up to 20 weeks after conception.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO