Investcorp Credit Management BDC, And Pioneer High Income Trust, And Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to motor along despite decades high inflation. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Sept. 3 fell to 222,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly ups and downs, declined by 7,500 to 233,000. The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits rose by 36,000 the week that ended Aug. 27, to 1.47 million.

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO