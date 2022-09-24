Oklahoma GameDay Policies/Procedures

Via SoonerSports

GameDay: A to Z

Alcohol Service Policy

Beer is served stadium wide at portable concession stands. Service begins when gates open (2.0 hours prior to kickoff) and is discontinued at the conclusion of the 3rd quarter. All guests must be 21 years of age to purchase an alcoholic beverage. A valid ID is required for purchase. There is a two (2) alcoholic beverage limit per person, per ID, per transaction. Alcohol is not permitted to leave the stadium gates nor can outside alcohol be brought into the stadium on game day.

Alcohol Service Policy (PDF)

Apple Pay

All concession and retail stands in the stadium accept Apple Pay as a payment method when buying food, beverages and gameday gear. Make fast and secure purchases using your credit or debit card with Apple Pay. For more details on how to add a card to Apple Pay, click here.

#ArriveSooner

Fans are encouraged to #ArriveSooner to avoid delays into the gates with new enhanced screenings. To help expedite screening, fans are also encouraged to not bring bags.

ATM

Section 52 (South End Zone)

Section 33 (East Concourse)

Cameras

Point-and-shoot cameras with lenses shorter than six inches are permissible. No video cameras, detachable lenses, professional camera equipment or long telephoto lenses are allowed.

Chair Back Sales/Rental

Sooner Seats are available on a season lease for $55 after July 1. The price increases to $60 after August 1. For more information, visit SoonerSeats.com.

Champions Tailgate

Looking for the new Champions Tailgate? Click here to learn more about access and location.

Clear Bag Policy

The approved clear plastic tote size is a maximum of 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Even those bags are subject to search, although it is anticipated that search times will decrease significantly.

Stadium policy will allow non-transparent clutch purses that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Bags that are necessary for medical equipment will be searched at marked medical lanes at each gate. No other bags or purses including diaper bags will be permitted and the limit on bags is one per person.

Express lanes will remain in place at each gate for those who do not bring bags to the stadium.

"It is still our recommendation that fans not bring bags of any kind to the stadium," said Michael Beirne, OU Director of Event Management. "If it's possible to enter the stadium empty-handed, it guarantees a quicker, smoother entrance."

Concessions

Concession stands are located throughout the stadium. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Concessions Map (PDF)

Fans are permitted to bring clear, EMPTY plastic water bottles less than 17 oz. into the stadium. Water filling stations can be found throughout the concourses.

Disability Seating

The Athletics Ticket Office on the plaza level of the Asp Ave. Parking Facility immediately west of the stadium will have a window dedicated to ADA/Wheelchair ticket exchange on game day. Fans may also call (800) 456-GoOU. Availability is limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-served.

Drones

Except as may be specifically authorized by University Administration, the operation of drones/unmanned aircraft systems on University property is prohibited on home football game days. Drone Policy

Enhanced Screening

The metal detectors will be located at each gate. They are similar to those being used at all NFL, MLB and NBA facilities and events. They are also in place at Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas in the Big 12. The Southeastern Conference has announced it will require detectors at all of its football stadiums beginning with the 2020 season.

A total of 107 detectors will be available at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which means multiple units will be placed at each entrance. They will be separated from ticket scanning by at least 20 feet to avoid back-ups. OU also will open stadium gates two hours prior to each game, which is 30 minutes earlier than the previous gate-opening time. Suites, clubs and loge boxes will open two-and-one-half hours prior to kickoff.

It is recommended that fans allow extra time for stadium entry.

Fans will empty only cell phones, keys and metal objects larger than keys from their pockets before screening. Medical lanes will be marked around the stadium for fans who require alternate screening methods.

Evacuation

In case of evacuation, instructions will be relayed via the public address system and video boards. Gate personnel and ushers will assist fans in exiting the stadium.

Express Lanes

Express lanes are located at all gates to expedite entry for patrons bringing no items into the stadium.

Fan Conduct

Cheer like a Champion. OU Athletics expects all its guests to treat each other with respect and courtesy. Fans are reminded to conduct themselves appropriately and refrain from inappropriate comments and actions while in attendance. Fans may not enter the playing surface at any time or risk up to prosecution for trespassing and interfering with the game. Fan Conduct Policy (PDF)

First Aid

The Norman Regional Gomer Jones Medical Facility is located at the north end of the stadium near Section 19 on the ground level.

Game Day Info

Guest services kiosks to address questions or concerns are located in the four corners of the stadium at Gates 1, 5, 7 and 11/12 as well as on the 2nd level south end zone concourse near Section 32. Digital ticket assistance tents are located outside of Gates 5 and 7.

Gates Open

All gates open two hours prior to kickoff.

Game Programs

Official game programs are available on the SoonerSports2Go app.

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, guests will be advised to seek shelter immediately; please follow instructions of game day ushers and staff.

Lost and Found

Lost items recovered during the game will be delivered to the Game Day Operations office on the north side of the stadium near Section 9 until one hour after the game. After the game, all unclaimed items are turned over to OU Facilities Management. Phone: (405) 325-6953.

Lost Sooners

Parents/guardians with a lost child or person should contact the nearest police officer or event staff member. If a child gets separated, he/she should notify the nearest police officer or event staff member. Pick up a Tag-A-Sooner wristband at any guest services kiosk. The wristband allows a parent or guardian to fill out section, row, and seat number in case the person becomes separated from their party. This is a free service for all fans.

Masks

Masking is welcome on the OU Norman campus. People may choose to mask at any time or any purpose. Masking Protocols

Merchandise

Fanatics is a proud partner of OU Athletics and offers a wide variety of merchandise throughout the stadium. The Sooner Shop, a Fanatics Experience, has locations on the SE and SW corners. Mobile order for pickup at SoonerGamedayShop.com

Mobile ID

Be sure to download the new Oklahoma Mobile ID App so you can carry a digital version of your ID on your smartphone everywhere you go. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices. For more information on Oklahoma Mobile ID, click here.

Nursing Mothers

Nursing mothers who wish to utilize a private area in GFOMS may do so in dedicated Nursing mothers lounges on level 2 near section 52, or level 4 on the Fan Plaza. Changing tables are available in restrooms and family restrooms are available throughout the stadium and in premium areas. Please see GFOMS features map for locations.

Parking

General Public Parking

Public parking is limited on the main campus on game days. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

For pay parking lot locations, please refer to the Game Day Parking Map (PDF). There is a $30 charge for parking. Spaces are allocated on first-come, first-served basis.

The City of Norman will be enforcing parking restrictions on all streets on game days. The primary area of enforcement will be "No Parking" areas that are not exempted on game days. Please take the time to read the signs before parking on a city street.

Reserved Parking

Certain lots will be reserved on game days. Please refer to the Game Day Parking Map (PDF) for locations of those lots.

Disability Parking

Reserved physical disability parking is available for a fee and is located in the Asp Avenue Parking Facility connected to the west side of the stadium. For more information on physical disability parking, please call the parking office at (405) 325-3311.

Free game day parking is available at the Lloyd Noble Center (located approximately one mile south of the stadium).

Disability Shuttle

The disability shuttle originates at the Lloyd Noble Center and unloads on Asp Avenue, immediately west of the stadium by Gates 1 through 4. Because of the high demand for the shuttle service, the service is restricted to those patrons who have a disability and one (1) caretaker for riders needing additional assistance. Patrons with a disability may ride the disability shuttle for a $5 per round-trip fee. Masks are required for all riders pursuant to Federal Department of Transportation Regulations.

For more information about physical disability parking services, please call the CART Office at (405) 325-2278.

RV Parking | SooneRVillage

The OU Athletics Department is pleased to offer 130 RV hookup spots with 50 (208 Volt) and 30 (120 volt) amp options in the southwest parking lot of Lloyd Noble Center and non-electric spots in the northwest parking lot of the Lloyd Noble Center. The Lloyd Noble Center is located approximately one mile south of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Spaces are available for reservation or on a first-come, first-served basis on game day. For prices and registration information, please call (405) 325-4666. Learn More

Bus Parking

Bus parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Lloyd Noble Center. There is no charge for bus parking and space cannot be reserved. For more information, please call the parking office at (405) 325-3311.

Game Day Shuttle

The game day shuttle from the Lloyd Noble Center to Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be open to all fans for the 2021 season. The shuttle runs continually, starting three hours prior to game time until one hour after the game. Cost to ride the shuttle is $5 per round trip. Masks are required for all riders pursuant to Federal Department of Transportation Regulations.

For specific directions to your parking lot, please use the following links:

Party at the Palace

The Party at the Palace, Presented by Allstate (formerly Sooner Fan Fest), is an interactive fan entertainment area held prior to each home football game on the lawn immediately north of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Party at the Palace opens three-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff and closes a half hour prior to game time. More Information

Party Pics

Preserve your memories with family and friends at OU home games with Party Pics. There's no obligation to buy. We'll see you at the game!

Permitted items:

Clear plastic tote bags (1 per person) no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"

Additional masks, hand sanitizer less than 3 oz., wipes or other sanitizing equipment

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (1 per person)

Non-transparent clutch wallets no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" (1 per person)

Bags necessary for approved medical equipment

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag

EMPTY, clear plastic water bottles less than 17 oz.

Seat cushions and chair backs smaller than 16" wide and without frames or armrests

Prohibited items:

Alcohol (in all forms)

Baby seats

Baby strollers

Bags, backpacks, fanny packs & hard binocular cases

Banners/signs

Beach balls, footballs, balls or other sporting equipment

Cameras with lenses longer than 6 inches

Chair backs with frames, armrests and/or wider than 16 inches

Coolers, containers or ice chests

Explosives, firearms or weapons

Folding chairs or stools

Food or drink

Laptops

Laser pointers

Noisemakers of any type (i.e. air horns, plastic horns, whistles, etc.)

Personal heaters

Pets (with the exception of registered service dogs)

Selfie sticks, bi-pods, monopods, etc.

Umbrellas (per Big 12 Conference)

Video cameras

Re-Entry Policy

Re-entry to the stadium is not permissible. Please see the CSC gate supervisor if there is a medical or family emergency.

See Something, Say Something and Fan Experience Issues

The University of Oklahoma and Department of Homeland Security want you to enjoy your game day experience. You play an important role in creating an enjoyable experience at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. If you see something suspicious, say something to local authorities located throughout the stadium. If you have any comments and suggestions that can help improve your game day experience or if you are having an issue on game day, scan the digital seat QR code on your seat or in your suite to file a report.

Street Closings

The following streets near the stadium are closed beginning four hours prior to kickoff:

Lindsey St., which runs east and west along the southern edge of the stadium will close at Elm (west of the stadium) to just east of Jenkins Ave. Only those patrons with parking credentials for the Asp Avenue Parking Facility will be able to access Lindsey. They must approach from the west.

Jenkins Ave. will be closed south of Page to all traffic except for those with a Field House parking pass and south to Farmers Street.

Brooks will be closed from Jenkins to Trout to all traffic but those with a parking pass for the Brooks Lot, Monnett Lot, Duck Pond Lot or East Side Stadium Suites Lot. No traffic except emergency vehicles and authorized support vehicles will be allowed west of Monnett on Brooks or south of the entrance of parking lot A-10 on Jenkins (Field House Lot). The Norman Police Department will no longer permit parking on Brooks Street between Jenkins Ave. and Classen Blvd. on game days. This area will remain clear to help ease postgame traffic congestion. Any vehicles parked in this location on game day will be towed.

Tailgating | SoonerSports.com/tailgating

Telephone Numbers

Game Operations Hotline: (405) 325-0587

Gomer Jones Medical Facility: (405) 325-8470

OUPD Dispatch: (405) 325-2864

Ticket Information

Call (800) 456-GoOU | SoonerSports.com/tickets

All patrons regardless of age (including infants) are required to have a ticket for entry into the stadium.

The OU Athletics Ticket Office is located on street level immediately west of the stadium. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On game day, the ticket office opens at least three hours prior to kickoff. Will call is located in the main ticket office. Photo ID is required to receive tickets. Will call is open at least three hours prior to kickoff on game days.

Please have your tickets in hand before arriving at the gate. All tickets contain barcodes which are scanned to allow entry into the stadium. Do not remove the stub containing the barcode from the ticket and confirm that a barcode is present prior to arriving. If your ticket is damaged and cannot be scanned, please visit one of the ticket resolution centers at Gates 5 and 7, or at the main ticket office. Mobile tickets may require re-printing for proper entry.

Ticket Marketplace

StubHub is the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Sooners. StubHub allows you to buy and sell tickets with other Sooner fans. All orders are covered by StubHub's FanProtect guarantee.

Tobacco Use

The Board of Regents has established a Tobacco Free Policy. All properties and facilities of the University of Oklahoma, regardless of campus or location, are tobacco, electronic cigarette and vaping device free.

The use of all tobacco products, including but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is strictly prohibited anywhere on University grounds or campuses.

Water Bottles

Fans are permitted to bring clear, EMPTY plastic water bottles less than 17 oz. into the stadium. Water filling stations can be found throughout the concourses.