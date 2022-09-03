Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
momcollective.com
Parenting Words of “Wisdumb”
Growing up, I remember playing on the playground “singing,” a rite of passage. A literary composition, if you will. It goes a little something like this, “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage.”. I don’t own the rights to that musical...
Nashville Parent
Help Youngsters Out With Kindergarten Readiness
Parents with children entering kindergarten this month may already be prepped for the first day of school, but the milestone can still be stressful. Deborah Dixon, MS, CCC-SLP, director of school services for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), says to relax — most children will do just fine with this transition. However, Dixon notes that continued preparation (in the form of real-life experiences as opposed to formal workbooks or apps) can go a long way. With current research showing kindergarten readiness is tied to long-term academic success, some educators have concerns that kids’ skills are lacking because of too much time on tech devices in formative years. But before you rip that iPad out of your child’s hands, take a closer look. Is your child ready for school? Read on if you’re on the fence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a psychologist and here’s the unusual reason kids cry on long car rides – and how to prevent it
A PSYCHOLOGIST has revealed the real and surprising reason kids hate long car journeys. Every parent dreads the inevitable, “are we there yet?”. But fortunately, there are ways to prevent it. Ruth Ogden, a reader and associate professor of experimental psychology, Liverpool John Moores University, gave a detailed...
romper.com
There is nothing better than missing your kids.
I entered into parenthood in the pandemic’s early days, which means that, until recently, I have been with my daughter almost incessantly. I have been able to (mostly) control her world, understand every single reference in her life, and watch as she becomes who she is. But this month, when my daughter finally started preschool five days a week, I had a sneaking suspicion that I was a really good mom for the first time in her life.
Daily Beast
Is It Ever OK to Scare Your Kids to Make Them Behave?
I never questioned the details surrounding the death of my friend Brian’s sister, Michelle, until recently. Two of my children, Juno and Mateo, were fighting in the back seat of the car, and I yelled at them to stop. “When I was your age,” I said in a calmer voice once I’d pulled over, “my best friend and his sister were fighting in the car, and their mom got into an accident.” I took a deep breath, let go of the steering wheel, and turned around to face my kids. “My friend survived but his sister didn’t. She died. Her name was Michelle, and she was only eleven.”
momcollective.com
Not Every Story Has a Happy Ending
When you child has cancer, you will do anything—ANYTHING to find treatment that promises healing. Everywhere you turn, people know just how to cure your precious little one. “Have you tried eating naturally?” “Maybe you should give mega doses of vitamins” “What about the dog de-wormer that I read that helped the man with liver cancer?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Kids Are Transitioning to a New School This Year & I'm More Nervous Than They Are
Last spring, my family unexpectedly found ourselves with the opportunity to build our dream home in our dream neighborhood. A hundred things had to go just perfectly in order to make it happen, and by some cosmic miracle, it all came together. This house isn’t gigantic or luxurious. It’s just a regular house, but it’s set up perfectly for us. It’s in the same neighborhood as our best friends, and it’s zoned for brand new, amazing schools. The opportunities my kids will have in our new school district are worth the move and the sacrifices we will have to make...
Voices: My daughter has started school for the first time – and I’m already mourning the end of her childhood
My eldest started school on Monday and, as per cliche, I am astonished that someone born – what? – last week? – is suddenly a proper, fully-fledged child.I’d ask where the time went but, if I’m honest, I know where it’s gone. On washing, mainly.Four-and-a-half years in, I remain at a loss as to how a person so small – and now her two-year-old sister too – can get through so many clothes. I once thought it ridiculous that Anne Hathaway changed outfits eight times while hosting the Oscars. Now, I understand: she must have had a mud kitchen and...
momcollective.com
A Day at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
The charm of the farm animals, the intentional areas to explore, and the emphasis on conservation and preservation are just some of the reasons Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is a favorite destination for Kansas City families. It is also economical to visit, cheerful around every corner, and can fill a few hours before afternoon naptime, or a full day of fun.
momcollective.com
Parent Education Resources to Level Up Your Parenting Game
How is it that the job of being a parent is one that formal education systems do not prepare us for?. When I walked out of the hospital with my newborn baby boy 12 years ago, I remember waiting for someone to run after me saying, “Wait! You have no idea what you’re doing; let me give you something that will help.” Then this angel from heaven would hand me a book that had ALL the answers any parent could hope for.
momcollective.com
To My Second Baby on the First Day of Kindergarten
This morning, Dad and I watched you board the school bus for the first time headed to your first day of kindergarten (then we headed to the school to make sure you arrived in your classroom). Seven years ago, we did the same thing for your big sister, and I shared the complicated emotions of sending her off to kindergarten.
I’m a sleep expert – here’s the 4 ways to get your kids back into their routine
AS kids go back to school it's likely the excitement of the new term will leave them a bit wiped out. But if they are still running around past their bedtime, it's likely they'll need help transitioning back into a routine. Here, sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock, reveals four ways...
How To Get Your Kid Started With Investing: 6 Tips for Parents
When you start your first job or exit college, you probably start contributing to a 401(k) or a similar retirement account. But, as the best advice goes, it’s never too...
Comments / 0