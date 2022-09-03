Parents with children entering kindergarten this month may already be prepped for the first day of school, but the milestone can still be stressful. Deborah Dixon, MS, CCC-SLP, director of school services for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), says to relax — most children will do just fine with this transition. However, Dixon notes that continued preparation (in the form of real-life experiences as opposed to formal workbooks or apps) can go a long way. With current research showing kindergarten readiness is tied to long-term academic success, some educators have concerns that kids’ skills are lacking because of too much time on tech devices in formative years. But before you rip that iPad out of your child’s hands, take a closer look. Is your child ready for school? Read on if you’re on the fence.

EDUCATION ・ 23 DAYS AGO