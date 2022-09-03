ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ State park reopens after rabies scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Things to do at NJ state parks: What makes each one special?

New Jersey's state parks, forests, recreation areas, and historic sites cover more than 450,000 protected acres of the Garden State, and each one of these places has something unique to offer its visitors. Whether it is summertime fun, an autumn hike among the changing leaves, a visit to an indoor...
TRAVEL
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
THEATER & DANCE
Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One of the Most Haunted Battlefields Could be Right Here in New Jersey

Monmouth Battlefield State Park is a beautiful park located in Manalapan on the border of Freehold. It's a great place for a day trip for the whole family. We have gone to Monmouth Battlefield to hike and there is plenty of open space to get a nice walk in. Monmouth Battlefield State Park also has a lot of history and they have a little museum that you can check out when you go to the park.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

