Wednesday NJ weather: Gloomy sky, occasional showers, rough surf
After Tuesday's soaking, crops and reservoirs across New Jersey got a nice drink and are much happier. Everyone in the state saw at least a half-inch of rain, with most ending up between 1 and 2 inches. The big "winner" was Woodbine, in northern Cape May County, with over 5 inches of rain. Wow!
The Reason Why Access to Point Pleasant Beach NJ is Blocked Right Now
This is not how we wanted to start local summer. If you were hoping to take a walk on the beach in Point Pleasant today before the rain comes, you may have been met with an unpleasant surprise. Users in local Facebook groups were sharing that the gates to the...
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
NJ State park reopens after rabies scare
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers
There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Things to do at NJ state parks: What makes each one special?
New Jersey's state parks, forests, recreation areas, and historic sites cover more than 450,000 protected acres of the Garden State, and each one of these places has something unique to offer its visitors. Whether it is summertime fun, an autumn hike among the changing leaves, a visit to an indoor...
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip
It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
NJ shore towns need more seasonal officers
Only a few years ago, an orientation session for folks who were interested in becoming a seasonal police officer would typically field up to 200 people in Point Pleasant Beach. Now, the department is lucky to see more than 30 individuals at a session. So the department has to host...
Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses
It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
One of the Most Haunted Battlefields Could be Right Here in New Jersey
Monmouth Battlefield State Park is a beautiful park located in Manalapan on the border of Freehold. It's a great place for a day trip for the whole family. We have gone to Monmouth Battlefield to hike and there is plenty of open space to get a nice walk in. Monmouth Battlefield State Park also has a lot of history and they have a little museum that you can check out when you go to the park.
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Finally, Taylor Ham Verse Pork Roll Debate Ended Thanks To This NJ Celebrity
It's a rivalry that is bound to get heated responses. Much like when you ask if Central Jersey is really a place (it is by the way), or if New York has better bagels than Jersey (they don't, from my experience). Usually, the answer is simply a matter of geography...
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
This Amazing Sub Sandwich is Best in New Jersey and Among Best in the U.S.
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
