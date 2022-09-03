ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Diane M. Ortiz
4d ago

I was also abused severely by RI cops - some are Beyond aggressive - color of skin not the issue. I'm a white female ------who's running this ship anyway!!!!!!?

Diane M. Ortiz
4d ago

I was brought up as a Democrat, they reason n take all opinions + fair game. Republican s just choose on person to speak for all. Democrat's are similar to a fair jury.

105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island runners react to Eliza Fletcher tragedy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following the tragic discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body early this week, after she had been violently kidnapped in Memphis on Friday, Rhode Island runners are sharing their concerns. Video shows the black SUV that Fletcher was forced into when she was jogging at about...
MEMPHIS, TN
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

Is RI the Epitome of Ethical Politicians in America? No Corruption Cases in Nearly 4 Years

It has been nearly four full years since a politician — elected or appointed — has been charged on the grounds of political corruption in Rhode Island. In a state that is often considered synonymous with political corruption, the new unheard-of streak sparks serious questions — is this four-year period an aberration, is there a lack of attention by federal and state law enforcement, or have we entered a new era?
POLITICS
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court

(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New COVID-19 boosters coming to Rhode Island

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in the state this week and next. These comprehensive, bivalent booster doses were authorized and recommended by federal health officials and are meant to target two strains of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far

Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
rinewstoday.com

Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers

Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.

