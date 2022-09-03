Read full article on original website
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
This New Healthy Lunch Spot Is Coming Soon to Marlton NJ!
If you're looking for another healthy, tasty lunch option in Marlton NJ, you're in luck!. Sweetgreen is coming to The Promenade in Marlton soon, according to the "A View From Evesham" community Facebook page:. If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
How we can help wild animals during the drought in NJ
Nearly all of New Jersey is in some stage of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area has also expanded to include all of Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.
School Year Starts With Chaotic Gun Scare at NJ Elementary School
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
DEP: Fox at NJ park found rabid not the one reported near people
BERKELEY — State wildlife officials said that a dead fox that tested positive for rabies after being found in Double Trouble State Park was not believed to be the same animal that had an "encounter" with visitors on Monday. The park remained closed until further notice as of Thursday...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
New Jersey Parents – Do You Pass The Parents First Day Of School Test?
The school year is just getting underway, and New Jersey parents already have a bit of a report card to look over, but it's not the kids' report card, it's yours. Everyone's schedule gets instantly turned around on the first week of school, and it's never easy. It's not easy for the kids or the grown-ups.
NJ Teachers Can Celebrate New School Year With Free Dunkin Coffee Today!
The summer is almost gone and the kids will be headed to the bus stop before we know it. Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching which usually means the last day of summer vacation is fast approaching for kids here in the Garden State. No doubt, the parents are excited. Teachers, we salute you.
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
Bad Case Of Fruit Flies? Mays Landing, NJ, Residents Know What To Do
That seems to be the vibe here in South Jersey this year. First, the spotted lantern flies made an evil comeback, now, people have been having a rough time with fruit flies in their kitchens. You'd think the people expressing their grief over this would have solved the problem simply...
You Can Own An Alligator In New Jersey, It’s Just Extremely Difficult
There's really no question about it; people, for the most part, love animals. When I go home to visit my folks, outside of seeing them the best part of the trip is getting to see the family dog Max. He's such a good boy. Dogs, cats, mice, rabbits even lizards...
Labor Day: A Jersey Guy May Be to Thank for Our 3-Day Weekend
Did you know you probably have a Jersey Guy to thank for the long holiday weekend?. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It also recognizes the deplorable working conditions many endured. It seems difficult today to comprehend the working conditions of the 1800s. The...
