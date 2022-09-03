ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90 degrees in NJ Prisons Without AC

TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Tomatoes in Beer? Only in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their Jersey tomatoes. Some brewers are among them because they’re incorporating them into their ales. According to New Jersey Monthly, one of these brewers is Tom Troncone the owner of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin. His Insalata Farmhouse Ale has not only the Jersey tomato but another ingredient you might not expect: white pepper.
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward

We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
This New Healthy Lunch Spot Is Coming Soon to Marlton NJ!

If you're looking for another healthy, tasty lunch option in Marlton NJ, you're in luck!. Sweetgreen is coming to The Promenade in Marlton soon, according to the "A View From Evesham" community Facebook page:. If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
How we can help wild animals during the drought in NJ

Nearly all of New Jersey is in some stage of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area has also expanded to include all of Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.
Labor Day: A Jersey Guy May Be to Thank for Our 3-Day Weekend

Did you know you probably have a Jersey Guy to thank for the long holiday weekend?. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It also recognizes the deplorable working conditions many endured. It seems difficult today to comprehend the working conditions of the 1800s. The...
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

