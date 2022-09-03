ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
Everton’s latest injury could be the most damaging

Just when things were starting to look promising for Everton with the squad starting to settle after the transfer window shut and some encouraging performances to build on, the injury monster has reared its head again at Finch Farm. The club reported yesterday in a short and terse statement that...
Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report

Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
Thank you, Thomas

If you’re a Chelsea fan of a certain age — and I do mean a certain age: before Abramovich, before the Premier League — you should be well used to sackings. Or at least to the idea of sackings; never the sackings themselves. Some deserved, some unexpected,...
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester as the battle of the Premier League’s unbeaten teams commences. Neither team have suffered defeat this season and both have exactly the same record – W4 D2, with City’s superior goal difference being the only separating factor between the two. Spurs have been touted as our ‘bogey’ team, a myth that we’ll dispel in a separate article, but here, we take a look at the visitor’s season so far.
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli

So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
Manchester City Win Comfortably at Sevilla, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.
Chelsea set to appoint Graham Potter as new head coach after positive talks — reports

Wasting no time at all — because there is no time to waste — Chelsea look set to appoint Graham Potter as our new head coach, following “positive talks” this afternoon in the wake of Thomas Tuchel’s (surprise) sacking this morning. Chelsea had been masters of the quick mid-season appointment under the previous regime, rarely taking more than 12-24 hours, and this is just the latest ingrained habit to carry over in the SW6.
PREMIER LEAGUE

