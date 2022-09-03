College football targeting, explained: How controversial rule works, from penalty yardage to ejections

Read full article on original website
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring
In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
