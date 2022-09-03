Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Valley Roadrunner
Hurricane could bring significant rain; get sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 114° this afternoon, almost 10° above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
KESQ
Fairview Fire continues ‘burning in all directions on all flanks,’ scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The Fairview Fire has now charred more nearly 20,000 acres in the two days it’s been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which had spread to 19,377 acres and is 5% contained as of late Wednesday, has not shown signs of slowing down, either. “The...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Hottest temperatures of the heat wave expected Tuesday; No rolling blackouts, so far
Don’t expect relief from the scorching heat any time soon. The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening as a “heat dome” over much of California continues to deliver oppressively hot temperatures. The warning extends to the greater Los Angeles area including downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Hollywood, […]
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
