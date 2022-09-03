Read full article on original website
STRIKE OR DEAL? Here’s where the Seattle school talks stand tonight
Eric September 5, 2022 (9:52 pm) I was never happier as a parent when my kids were out of SPS. Love the teachers, but the system (including the teachers union) is beyond stupid. Highline and Vashon run circles around the Seattle BS. Frustrated Parent September 5, 2022 (11:54 pm) Eric,...
UPDATE: 4,600+ lose power in West Seattle after driver hits pole
1:40 AM: Seattle City Light map shows 4,600+ customers out of power in West Seattle. Possibly a driver vs. pole crash in west Admiral, per emergency radio. Updates to come. 1:50 AM: The crash is at 47th/Admiral. Police have just told dispatch they’re blocking Admiral both ways. They’re summoning City Light. … “The pole’s been completely disconnected. Wires everywhere,” officers radioed.
BIZNOTE: Luna Park Café to temporarily close
Just as the West Seattle Bridge reopens, one of the businesses that’s practically next to it has announced a temporary closure. Just received from Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett:. We recently have felt the after-effects of Covid and have done our best to stay open as much...
VIDEO: Legends, myths, art, and science in ‘The Giant Pacific Octopus,’ featuring West Seattle divers
Looking for something to watch on this holiday? “The Giant Pacific Octopus” is not your everyday documentary – it looks at its namesake animal in some unusual ways, including legends and art. It’s centered in Puget Sound, and a West Seattle business is proud of its participation. From Seattle Dive Tours‘ Scott Flaherty:
SCHOOL STRIKE: Seattle Education Association picketing begins as negotiating continues; no school Thursday
(WSB photo, Sanislo Elementary) 9:54 AM: Hours after the Seattle Education Association announced a strike – authorized in a vote announced 12 hours before that – many of its members are out picketing. We stopped at three local schools in the first hour. Above, Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge drew TV crews because SEA announced that’s where president Jennifer Matter would be in the early going. We talked with her briefly there; she said negotiations are continuing and had been for much of the night:
YOU CAN HELP: Senior Center of West Seattle brings back benefit breakfast
The Senior Center of West Seattle is bringing back its in-person benefit breakfast. The event is September 20th but this Friday is the deadline for RSVPs – so if you’re not already signed up, here’s the announcement:. The event is the Senior Center’s largest annual fundraiser and...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
Sunny, breezy, low 70s predicted . *Classes are NOT starting today at Seattle Public Schools – its educators’ union is on strike. *Classes ARE starting today at Westside School and Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsors) and Tilden School. FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat...
YOU CAN HELP: Here’s where to donate during ‘Celebrate Community’ food drive Saturday
PCC (California/Stevens) QFC in The Junction (42nd/Alaska) West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy) Donated items go to the West Seattle Food Bank; see this list of what they most need (including some non-food items)
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday
Sunny, breezy, mid-70s predicted . First day of classes for Holy Rosary Catholic School and Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water...
UPDATE: Seattle Education Association announces strike, 7+ hours after district cancels Wednesday classes
4:40 PM: Seattle Public Schools just announced in a message to families and staff that even though talks continue, it’s called off the scheduled start of classes tomorrow:. Seattle Public Schools will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7, because of a planned work stoppage by Seattle Education Association (SEA).
HELPING: Lemonade fundraiser for animal rescue
Thanks to the reader who called to tell us about this so we could go get a photo: Avery, Maisi, and Bailey are running a lemonade-stand fundraiser right now at 36th/Holden in Gatewood. There with them is Shadow the cat – fittingly, as they’re raising money for Emerald City Pet Rescue. They told us they’ll be there until 4:30 or so.
FOUND BUNNY: Wandering – September 5, 2022 9:24 pm
He’s still roaming around mine and the neighbors’ households. He’s been out and about since Saturday morning. (First sighting) 39th SW between Dakota and Genesee. Not in custody. But if it’s yours, Elisha-ann (at) hotmail.com.
FOLLOWUP: Vandalized Easy Street Records mural wall restored
A vandal’s damage to the mural wall on the south side of Easy Street Records didn’t stand for long. The wall, including its portrait of Chris Cornell, was restored this afternoon by its artist, Son Duong, with whom we caught up as he was close to finishing:. He...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Daytime car prowl; catalytic-converter theft; weekend robbery
DAYTIME CAR PROWL: From Galen, who says this happened around 11:15 this morning:. 38th Ave SW and SW Olga St. (Admiral) – Dark gray Toyota Sienna 2010/2016 (3rd generation). I was on my front porch and saw this man pull up and park. Didn’t think anything of it and went into the backyard. My neighbor then watched them because they began acting odd (opened the back of his car and shuffled things around all the while NOT looking at what he was doing but instead looking around the street). Walked over to my minivan and proceeded to look inside rather intently (tinted windows makes it hard to see in) before driving off.
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Click! Design That Fits to permanently close after tomorrow
Last weekend we reported that Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) might permanently close if its prospective buyer couldn’t reach agreement with the building’s owner on a new lease. Click! proprietor and co-founder John Smersh has just sent word that a deal was not reached. Here’s his announcement:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen cars to watch for
Thanks to everyone who has helped find stolen cars, sometimes abandoned close to where they were taken. Here are two more reader reports:. WHITE SUBARU IMPREZA: The report is from Lindsay on behalf of a neighbor:. “A white Subaru was stolen last night on 47th and Alaska. The car was...
VIDEO: Council committee recommends confirming Greg Spotts as SDOT director
After less than an hour of Q&A this morning, SDOT director nominee Greg Spotts won unanimous support from the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. His nomination now goes to the full council for a final vote, likely one week from today (September 13th). The council asked most of its questions in writing (as reported here over the weekend, here’s the document with the answers), but there were a few during the meeting,
