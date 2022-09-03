Read full article on original website
AP seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens’ child custody record
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined The Kansas City Star’s motion to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ child custody case. The Star and the AP argue that a decision to make the record off-limits to the public to...
Missouri’s League of Women Voters say new election law infringes on freedom of speech
The Missouri League of Women Voters and the Missouri NAACP are suing the state over a new elections law that requires a photo ID to vote.
Counties with the oldest homes in Missouri
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Texas judge rules HIV drug mandate violates employer religious rights
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S. The ruling was handed...
FOX 2 plans prime-time Missouri US Senate debate – Ask your questions here
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s campaign has accepted our invitation to do a prime-time U.S. Senate race debate with the Missouri Nexstar stations, which include St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Joplin. In accepting our invitation, Schmitt said, “Missourians will not be surprised that...
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
‘Your horror is over’ – Officer reacts to dog fighting bust
A tip about abused dogs at a north St. Louis County home led police down an even darker path when they went to check out the garage.
Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
Electric vehicle infrastructure grows in the Bi-State
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles Tuesday in Illinois tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Deadly crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors prompts safety calls
One day after a deadly head-on crash took the life of a 10-year-old girl and injured six others, some nearby residents continue to feel heartbroken.
Southern Illinois named among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
ILLINOIS – Looking to plan one last late-summer road trip or look ahead for fall travels? Southern Illinois might be the next destination for you. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the Southern Illinois region as one of its 22 most underrated destinations for traveling in the United States. The list offers insight on some lesser-known vacation spots around the nation.
South Dakota names viral ‘corn kid’ its official ‘corn-bassador’
(The Hill) – A boy who went viral for his effusive praise of corn was invited to South Dakota’s “Corn Palace” and named the state’s official “Corn-Bassador” over the weekend. The state’s Department of Tourism welcomed “Corn Kid” Tariq — whose commentary on...
Man arrested for February Ladue newspaper delivery driver shooting
A man is under arrest for robbing a newspaper delivery man in Ladue in February and then shooting at him.
Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing entire St. Charles family
A man is on trial for being accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother almost four years ago.
Alabama sisters who survived Holocaust die just days apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center said Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.
10-year-old girl dies, six others hurt in north St. Louis County crash
A 10-year-old girl has died and six others are hurt after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Tuesday evening.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
What Are You Doing About It? Fill the Warehouse 2022, Drive-thru Pet Clinic, MOmentum Gala
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help keep parents on the job and kids in daycare during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. A 2016 study by the University of Connecticut found most families who rely on diaper banks are employed....
See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WXIN) – Wondering what almost $50 million can get you on the Indiana real estate market?. For this home in Santa Claus, Indiana, it can get you a lot. It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550-acre lot with 50,782 square feet of buildings.
