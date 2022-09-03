Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
NJ State park reopens after rabies scare
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers
There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
Three can’t miss September food events in NJ
We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ
The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts. If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses
It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
NJ shore towns need more seasonal officers
Only a few years ago, an orientation session for folks who were interested in becoming a seasonal police officer would typically field up to 200 people in Point Pleasant Beach. Now, the department is lucky to see more than 30 individuals at a session. So the department has to host...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many NJ schools enter another year without air conditioning
School is in session, but the summer season is not officially over. And it can get uncomfortably hot inside school buildings that are not equipped with air conditioning. Central air units, or even window units, are not required in New Jersey schools. But advocates suggest the feature should no longer be viewed as a luxury — it's a must-have in 2022.
Cruel summer: Temps topped 90 degrees in NJ prisons without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
How NJ’s Lucy the Elephant, and booze, tied into our Cape Cod vacation
So this one's an interesting tie to New Jersey. And even more, it's proof that you can't escape the Garden State even if you tried. At least, when it comes to some sort of Jersey connection. During the last couple of weeks in August, my family and I went on...
This impressive NJ business owner started with a ‘bright’ idea
I love discovering new and trendy businesses, especially ones that were founded in New Jersey. As hard as it is to be a business owner in NJ, you have to give acknowledgment to those that try. While I was browsing through the web the other day, I stumbled upon a...
NJ has a zoo that will be open at night
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
Training boys to be men on the field in New Jersey
It's football season. Forget the pros, I mean high school football in Jersey!. My wife Jodi and I went to see my friend Tommy Farrell, who produced for me at the radio station and on my former TV show "Chasing News," at his new job. Tommy was a great producer for sure, but he has found his calling.
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0