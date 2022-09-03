ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

NJ State park reopens after rabies scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
New Jersey 101.5

NJ beach cleanup needs volunteers

There’s a beach cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Asbury Park, sponsored by Corona. The cleanup is at Bradley Park in Asbury Park and is held in conjunction with Oceanic Global and United By Blue. Corona has committed to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches, waterways and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ

The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts. If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Ocean Temperature#Rip Current
New Jersey 101.5

Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
New Jersey 101.5

Many NJ schools enter another year without air conditioning

School is in session, but the summer season is not officially over. And it can get uncomfortably hot inside school buildings that are not equipped with air conditioning. Central air units, or even window units, are not required in New Jersey schools. But advocates suggest the feature should no longer be viewed as a luxury — it's a must-have in 2022.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has a zoo that will be open at night

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy