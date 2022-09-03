ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

Long Beach High School Girls' Tennis Preview

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. With the start of the tennis season coming up, we took a trip...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Boys' Water Polo Season Preview 2022

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. There have been Olympians and CIF championships produced by Long Beach high school boys’ water polo over the years, but last season was arguably the most successful one in history.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Four

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Volleyball, Week 2

All matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Wilson Bruins Boys' Water Polo

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. There will be a lot of new faces in the pool and on the deck for the Bruins this year after a host of decorated seniors graduated and Zach Polmanteer has taken over as head coach.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys' Water Polo

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23

The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
LYNWOOD, CA
The 562

Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Poly For Dominant Moore League Start

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood won the 2021 Moore League girls’ volleyball championship in dominant fashion, and the Lancers look poised to do it again. Following a strong nonleague start to the season which saw them sweep Mater Dei, the Lancers opened Moore League play with a dominant sweep of Long Beach Poly on the road 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

The562.org's Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Phoenix Tusa, Long Beach Poly Football. Senior lineman Phoenix Tusa came up...
LONG BEACH, CA
