On Wednesday night, a thermal heat belt in Malibu caused temperatures to rise to 98 degrees on the northwest side of Pepperdine University's campus, but on the southeastern side of the campus, temperatures hovered at around 71 degrees. "I don't know what we're going through, but I do not love it," Kaili Gregory told CBSLA. Gregory had just finished a surfing session and said that anywhere away from the beach has just been too hot in the overnight hours. "Oh my gosh, it was blistering hot. I could never get it cool down, hence why I'm at the beach today," Gregory said. In the...

MALIBU, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO